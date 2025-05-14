England Women's squads named for white-ball series vs West Indies as Lydia Greenway confirmed as National Selector

The England Women's squads have been named for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, the first under new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and head coach Charlotte Edwards.

England will contest three Vitality IT20s and three Metro Bank One Day Internationals (ODIs), with the opening match getting under way on Wednesday May 21 in Canterbury.

Meanwhile, the ECB has also confirmed Lydia Greenway, a regular analyst on Sky Sports Cricket, as England Women's new National Selector.

Within the squads, Warwickshire duo Emily Arlott and Issy Wong are selected, while there are ODI returns for Alice Davidson-Richards (Surrey) and Emma Lamb (Lancashire).

The Blaze's opening batter Tammy Beaumont and spinner Linsey Smith - the leading wicket-taker in the Metro Bank One Day Cup - are selected in both squads.

Sophie Ecclestone has been unable to play domestic cricket due to a knee injury and her return to the Lancashire side has come too late for her to be deemed ready for selection for this series.

All-rounders Freya Kemp (back) and Danielle Gibson (stress fracture) are both unavailable due to injury, while Maia Bouchier is left out.

England Women IT20 squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain; The Blaze), Emily Arlott (Warwickshire), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Hampshire), Alice Capsey (Surrey), Charlie Dean (Somerset), Sophia Dunkley (Surrey), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Amy Jones (The Blaze), Heather Knight (Somerset), Paige Scholfield (Surrey), Linsey Smith (Hampshire), Issy Wong (Warwickshire), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Surrey)

England Women ODI squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain; The Blaze), Alice Davidson-Richards (Surrey), Emily Arlott (Warwickshire), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Hampshire), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Charlie Dean (Somerset), Sophia Dunkley (Surrey), Mahika Gaur (Lancashire), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Amy Jones (The Blaze), Heather Knight (Somerset), Emma Lamb (Lancashire), Linsey Smith (Hampshire)

Head coach Edwards said: "We have selected squads on the back of strong performances and form in the opening rounds of the Metro Bank One Day Cup. That was the challenge to the players and I've been so impressed by what I've seen across the competition.

"It's great to be able to reward that form, and to see one or two new faces in the squad, as well as the return of a few others. I'm sure they'll be delighted and they can be proud of what they've done in order to be selected.

Image: Charlotte Edwards has replaced Jon Lewis as England head coach

"We are all really looking forward to meeting up in Canterbury and can't wait to take to the field in front of our supporters.

"We are really excited for the summer ahead. Our first priority is to win games of cricket. That's how we're judged and that's our first aim, starting with this white-ball series against West Indies."

England Women v West Indies - Vitality IT20 Series - all live on Sky Sports Cricket

1st Vitality IT20: May 21 - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury 6.30pm

2nd Vitality IT20: May 23 - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove 6.35pm

3rd Vitality IT20: May 26 - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford 2.30pm

England Women vs West Indies - Metro Bank ODI Series - all live on Sky Sports Cricket

1st Metro Bank ODI: May 30 - The County Ground, Derby 1pm

2nd Metro Bank ODI: June 4 - Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester 1pm

3rd Metro Bank ODI: June 7 - Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton 11am