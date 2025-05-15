Jos Buttler: England batter to miss IPL play-offs for ODI and T20 series against West Indies
The rescheduling of the IPL following the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan means the knock-out stages of the competition clash with the start of the England v West Indies series; Jos Buttler would miss any potential IPL play-off to focus on the England series
Thursday 15 May 2025 12:32, UK
Jos Buttler will miss any potential IPL play-off with Gujarat Titans to focus on England's ODI and T20 series against West Indies, Sky Sports News understands.
The rescheduling of the IPL following the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan means the knockout stages of the competition clash with the start of the England v West Indies series.
And former white-ball captain Buttler will return to England following the conclusion of the group stages in time for the first ODI on May 29 - whether or not his Titans team make the play-offs.
Buttler is one of five IPL-contracted players named in the England squad.
Gujurat Titans have announced a replacement for Buttler - Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.
They need just one win from three remaining three group games to be sure of a play-off spot.