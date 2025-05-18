Ben Stokes: England Test captain bins the booze during his latest injury rehabilitation

Ben Stokes has binned the booze during his latest injury rehabilitation in a bid to be firing on all cylinders for England this summer.

The Test captain is set to make his comeback on Thursday in England's one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, having been sidelined since December after tearing his left hamstring in New Zealand.

He rushed back from a similar injury last year but his recovery this time following an operation has been painstakingly managed and Stokes has left no stone unturned to fulfil his vow to return in peak physical condition.

Speaking to the UNTAPPED podcast, the 33-year-old said: "After my first major injury, I remember the shock of it, after the initial adrenaline had stopped, thinking, 'How has this happened? We did have a bit of a drink four or five nights ago, could that have played a part? It wouldn't have helped'.

"Then I was like 'OK, I need to start changing what I do'. I don't think I'll ever be completely sober but I've not had a drink since January 2. I said to myself 'Not until I finish my injury rehab and get back on the field'.

"I think the day I wake up and can't be bothered to do the training programme is getting towards that time you don't really want it any more. But I haven't got any interest in stopping.

"It's just getting harder to do everything. Hence why now I feel like I have to work so much harder away from the field, in the gym and all that kind of stuff to just give me the best chance of being out there to perform. But I'll keep going as long as I possibly can."

Stokes, who is hoping to play a full role as an all-rounder against Zimbabwe, revealed his relationship with alcohol is much-changed compared to when he was younger.

A talking point in Stokes' much-publicised court case, where he was found not guilty of affray, was on how much he had consumed during a night out in Bristol that ended in a street brawl in 2017.

Cricket and alcohol have been - occasionally uncomfortable - bedfellows at every level historically but Stokes admitted he and many others have had to adapt to the increasing standards in the professional game.

Stokes said: "I can have a social drink now. It used to drive my wife Clare mad that I would just be all or nothing.

"If we'd go for a nice dinner, I never really understood why it was so frustrating to her but all she wanted to do is share a glass of wine with her husband. Now I get it. I can appreciate it for what it is, not just to get me p****d.

"In the 90s and 00s there were unbelievable stories [about drinking]. It's definitely settled down a lot over the years.

"The game is more demanding on the body than it was. There's so much more cricket, there's so much more in the schedule that it's just impossible for the body to be able to withstand all of that anyway without the downsides of what a couple of beers at the end of the day can do to you for the next day."

Watch England's one-off, four-day Test against Zimbabwe, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am (11am first ball) on Thursday May 22.

England men's Test matches this summer ☀️

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports

vs Zimbabwe: Thursday May 22-Sunday May 25 - Trent Bridge

Thursday May 22-Sunday May 25 - Trent Bridge vs India: Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley

Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley vs India: Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston

Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston vs India: Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's

Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's vs India: Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford vs India: Thursday July 31-Monday August 4 - The Kia Oval

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26 🏏

All times UK and Ireland