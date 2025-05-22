Vaibhav Suryavanshi: IPL's 14-year-old star called up for India U19 tour of England this summer

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old batter causing waves in the IPL, has been named in the India U19 squad to tour England this summer.

The series sees five ODIs and two multi-day matches in Hove, Beckenham and Chelmsford, and begins on June 27.

In April, Suryavanshi became the youngest player in men's T20 history to score a century, registering 101 from 38 balls for the Rajasthan Royals in their victory over the Gujarat Titans.

His feat was also the fastest by an Indian player in the IPL and second-fastest century in the competition's history as he hit seven fours and 11 sixes.

Suryavanshi has also previously hit a century from 58 balls in a youth Test match against Australia, and in only seven IPL appearances, his strike rate is 206.55.

Such has been his quality, his presence in the U19 squad could potentially open the door to a senior call-up given the tour in England is at the same time as the senior India team are there.

