England vs Zimbabwe: Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett score centuries as hosts dominate day one at Trent Bridge

Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope scored timely centuries after Ben Duckett smoked a ton of his own as England dominated a wayward Zimbabwe on day one of the four-day Test at Trent Bridge.

Those hundreds for the top-three batters saw the hosts reach 498-3 from 88 overs by stumps after losing the toss, with much of the intrigue towards the end of the day hinging on whether England would declare, a decision Ben Stokes ultimately opted against.

Zimbabwe, playing their first Test in England in 22 years, allowed the home side far too many easy runs on a belting batting surface and were hampered by an injury to seamer Richard Ngarava as their opponents rattled along at 5.65 an over and Joe Root (34) became the fifth batter in history to pass 13,000 Test runs.

Crawley (124) had averaged just 8.66 in New Zealand late last year and was under pressure for his place with captain Stokes indicating that Jacob Bethell - currently at the IPL - would return to at least the squad for the India series from June 20, if not the XI, after a superb debut series against the Black Caps.

The Kent batter shone under the microscope, passing fifty for the first time in 11 innings and scoring a first Test ton - and fifth of his career - since a sublime 189 against Australia at Emirates Old Trafford during the drawn Ashes series in 2023.

Pope top-scores on return to No 3 spot

Pope (169no) is the other player potentially vulnerable if England want to restore Bethell but he, too, showed his class with a slick and busy innings as he reached three figures for the first time since his 154 against Sri Lanka in the final home Test of the 2024 summer.

The Surrey man - back in the No 3 position after dropping to No 6 in New Zealand while he stood in for Jamie Smith (paternity leave) as wicketkeeper - ended the day alongside Harry Brook (9no).

Duckett (140 off 134), meanwhile, sparkled on his home ground, notching a run-a-ball fifth Test century in an opening stand of 231 with Crawley, one which was finally snapped in the 42nd over when Duckett clothed to cover straight after successive boundaries.

Pope was subjected to an lbw review first up as Zimbabwe spinner Wessly Madhevere looked for two wickets in two balls but he picked up where the free-scoring Duckett had left off with those two and Crawley helping England plunder 165 runs in the second session.

Crawley back in form before Root joins exclusive club

Crawley faced an lbw appeal early in the day after Zimbabwe elected to bowl under cloudy skies and drilled just past the outstretched left hand of giant seamer Blessing Muzarabani when on 10 but was largely untroubled, driving pitched-up balls beautifully as well as dispatching deliveries overly short.

He fell lbw on the sweep to Sikandar Raza shortly after appearing to tweak his hip but his departure was only fleeting relief for Zimbabwe as Root joined illustrious company in the 13,000-run club - Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid - and Pope accelerated with real invention.

The tons for Pope, Crawley and Duckett marked the fourth time England's top three had scored a century in the same innings, with that exact trio having done it against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in 2022.

Image: Times England's top-three batters have scored Test tons in same innings

England will now hope they only have to bat once in this game as they look to go to work with the ball over the coming days - including debutant Sam Cook - ahead of the bigger challenge of India to come.

What was key to Crawley's success?

Zak Crawley, speaking to Sky Sports Cricket:

"I was pleased with my singles and finding the gaps - that is something I have been working on.

"Also not overhitting the ball. I was pleased I could pounce on the bad balls and score ones of the good ones. I have been trying to stand taller in my set-up.

"I always want a big score. I was disappointed when I got out as there were some more runs for the taking but I was pleased with how I played. I felt in good touch coming in.

"You know you are under pressure but I just want to play well. [Social media] can bother you a little bit but the annoying thing is not playing well. That's what I focus on.

"You don't want to feel like you are hanging on. I have felt under pressure for my place loads off times in my career and it's a much nicer place to be when you feel you are contributing."

'A bloodless day of Test cricket with little jeopardy for England'

Sky Sports Cricket's Mark Butcher:

"I've seen England go harder than they have today.

"They were given so many opportunities by the Zimbabwe bowlers and didn't have to take risk.

"It was a bloodless day of cricket, and by that I mean there was very little jeopardy in it for England. They just showed what brilliant stroke-makers they could be."

