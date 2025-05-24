England captain Ben Stokes seems to rule out Lions appearance ahead of India series after strong bowling display
"The best I have felt in a long time" - Ben Stokes does not feel need to play for England Lions ahead of India Tests after strong bowling return against Zimbabwe following five months out with hamstring injury; watch England vs India live on Sky Sports from June 20
Saturday 24 May 2025 18:32, UK
England captain Ben Stokes has seemingly ruled out playing for the Lions ahead of the Test series against India after feeling "the best I have felt in a long time" with the ball against Zimbabwe.
The innings win at Trent Bridge was Stokes' first competitive match since injuring his hamstring bowling in New Zealand in December.
Stokes scored nine with the bat against Zimbabwe but was eye-catching with the ball, sending down 20 sizzling deliveries on day two in which he picked up two wickets and would have struck with his second legal delivery if not for a dropped Joe Root catch.
The 33-year-old went on to bowl eight overs the following day and feels he does not need any further action ahead of the first Test against India at Headingley from June 20, live on Sky Sports.
Stokes told reporters when asked whether he would play for the Lions against India A from June 6: "It was an open book in terms of whether I felt I needed to play in terms of getting back into it.
"But how [Saturday] went with the ball, I couldn't have asked for any more. I felt really, really good, the best I have felt in a long time.
"I leave in a really positive place in terms of that [all-rounder] role I want to fulfil for the team. Rest is very important for me now."
Stokes added: "Day two was different and a prime example of how you can't replicate training. When I first came on to bowl I felt my run-up was completely different.
"It was a case of making sure I was getting to the crease but [on Saturday] I was happy with rhythm and how the ball was coming out. It was another confidence boost."
Stokes: Pope knows how much I value him
On England's thumping win over Zimbabwe, which included nine wickets in the match for off-spinner Shoaib Bashir and centuries for Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, Stokes said: "We are set up really nicely for the India series.
"We were a little bit slow to get into the game with the ball but once we got that over that anxious feeling and got back into the Test match rhythm of things I thought we were pretty good from there."
Pope and Crawley's places appeared under threat against India after Stokes suggested on the eve of the Zimbabwe Test that Jacob Bethell - currently playing in the IPL - would return to the XI after impressing in New Zealand late last year.
However, he later insisted he meant the squad and would not be drawn on selection issues as he savoured the victory at Trent Bridge, although he was quick to praise Pope.
Stokes said: "[Crawley and Pope] know their job is to score runs and put in performances, and competition for places is a very healthy place to be in.
"But the way Pope, Duckett and Crawley have played this week, let's focus on that. They set the game up how we wanted to with three pretty special performances.
"I thought I made it pretty clear I meant Bethell coming back into the squad but Popey knows how much I value him, not only as a player but also as leader, as vice-captain.
"I lean on him a lot and he is very good when I am bowling about things that are easier to miss when I am bowling."
England vs India Test series ☀️
All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports
- First Test: Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley
- Second Test: Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston
- Third Test: Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's
- Fourth Test: Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Old Trafford
- Fifth Test: Thursday July 31-Monday August 4 - The Kia Oval