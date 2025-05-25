Pakistan Super League: Sikandar Raza flies in from England with 10 minutes to spare to win final for Lahore Qalanders
Sikandar Raza was part of Zimbabwe team beaten inside three days by England in one-off Test in Nottingham; all-rounder's six and four sealed victory for Lahore Qalanders against Quetta Gladiators with a ball to spare.
Sunday 25 May 2025 23:17, UK
Sikandar Raza flew in to help Lahore Qalanders claim the Pakistan Super League title, 24 hours after Zimbabwe's Test defeat to England finished with two days to spare.
Raza had been in Nottingham as part of the Zimbabwe team a little over a day before, and arrived at the Lahore venue for the final just 10 minutes before the coin toss.
The team had prepared two team sheets - one including Raza, and one without - in case he did not make it back in time, and raced him to the match from the airport.
Chasing 202 for victory against Quetta Gladiators, Raza and Kusal Perera formed an unbeaten 59-run partnership - and the former's six and four from consecutive deliveries sealed victory.
Lahore won three straight knockout games to win their third title in four years.
Raza is no stranger to dashing around the world to help his team.
He played at the start of the season before the league was briefly suspended, recommencing shortly before Zimbabwe's Test against England.
Raza returned to Pakistan to help Lahore to victory in one of the three knockout games, against Peshwar Zalmi, before joining up with Zimbabwe again.
