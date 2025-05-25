Pakistan Super League: Sikandar Raza flies in from England with 10 minutes to spare to win final for Lahore Qalanders

Sikandar Raza flew in to help Lahore Qalanders claim the Pakistan Super League title, 24 hours after Zimbabwe's Test defeat to England finished with two days to spare.

Raza had been in Nottingham as part of the Zimbabwe team a little over a day before, and arrived at the Lahore venue for the final just 10 minutes before the coin toss.

The team had prepared two team sheets - one including Raza, and one without - in case he did not make it back in time, and raced him to the match from the airport.

Chasing 202 for victory against Quetta Gladiators, Raza and Kusal Perera formed an unbeaten 59-run partnership - and the former's six and four from consecutive deliveries sealed victory.

Lahore won three straight knockout games to win their third title in four years.

Raza is no stranger to dashing around the world to help his team.

He played at the start of the season before the league was briefly suspended, recommencing shortly before Zimbabwe's Test against England.

Raza returned to Pakistan to help Lahore to victory in one of the three knockout games, against Peshwar Zalmi, before joining up with Zimbabwe again.

England men's Test matches this summer

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports

vs India: Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley

Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley vs India: Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston

Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston vs India: Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's

Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's vs India: Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford vs India: Thursday July 31-Monday August 4 - The Kia Oval

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland