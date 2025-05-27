Gus Atkinson: England fast bowler out of West Indies ODIs with hamstring injury

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson is out of the three-match one-day international series against the West Indies with a right hamstring strain.

The Surrey seamer sustained the issue during last week's innings-and-45-run victory over Zimbabwe in the one-off, four-day Test at Trent Bridge.

Atkinson - who will not be replaced in the England squad for the ODI series, which starts at Edgbaston on Thursday - will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the ECB medical team.

The 27-year-old had not been selected in the three-match T20 international series that follows the ODIs.

Atkinson's fellow fast bowler Jofra Archer had already been ruled out of the West Indies ODIs due to a thumb injury, with Lancashire left-armer Luke Wood called up in his place.

Atkinson expected to be fit for India Tests

Atkinson is expected to be fit for the five-Test series against India, which starts at Headingley on June 20 followed by further matches at Edgbaston (from July 2), Lord's (from July 10), Emirates Old Trafford (from July 23) and The Kia Oval (from July 31).

The paceman took 54 wickets in 11 Tests in 2024, including 12 on debut at Lord's last July, and was named one of Wisden's five cricketers of the year.

He struck three times across the course of the Test against Zimbabwe last week, claiming 2-58 from 13.2 overs in the first innings and then 1-17 from six in the second.

Atkinson was in clear discomfort while bowling just three overs on the final day.

England ODI squad to face West Indies Harry Brook (captain), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

England T20 squad to face West Indies Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood

Thursday's first ODI against West Indies in Birmingham - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm ahead of the first ball at 1pm - will be the first in permanent charge for new captain Harry Brook, who has succeeded Jos Buttler in the role.

Brook's team play further ODIs in Cardiff on Sunday (11am) and then The Kia Oval on June 3 (1pm) before the T20s take place in Durham (6.30pm on June 6), Bristol (2.30pm on June 8) and Southampton (6.30pm on June 10).

England vs West Indies fixtures

All times UK and Ireland, all live on Sky Sports

One-day international series

First ODI: Thursday May 29 (1pm) - Edgbaston, Birmingham

Thursday May 29 (1pm) - Edgbaston, Birmingham Second ODI: Sunday June 1 (11am) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sunday June 1 (11am) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Third ODI: Tuesday June 3 (1pm) - The Kia Oval, London

T20 international series