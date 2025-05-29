Vitality Blast: Lancashire Lightning and Sussex Sharks hold nerves for wins on opening night

Lancashire Lightning and Sussex Sharks both kept their cool with tight bowling at the death to claim wins on the opening night of the 2025 Vitality Blast.

Lancashire were victors by seven runs at Emirates Old Trafford over Worcestershire Rapids in the North Group, while Sussex Sharks came away with a 16-run win over Middlesex at Lord's in the South Group curtain-raiser.

Lancashire, who opted not to select Sir James Anderson for a first domestic T20 appearance since 2014, were indebted to captain Keaton Jennings' 66 as they posted 176-8 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Former England Test opener Jennings struck five fours and three sixes as he shared in an opening partnership of 79 with Luke Wells (35 off 22 balls).

But Jennings' innings came to an end after a spectacular juggling catch on the boundary by Worcestershire's Ethan Brookes off the bowling of Tom Hinley.

In reply, Worcestershire had looked in contention to chase 177 thanks to Kashif Ali's 39 off 21 balls at the top of the order.

But they lost the wickets of captain Brett D'Oliveira (39) and Adam Hose (13) in consecutive balls to stutter at 93-4 at the start of the 11th over.

Brookes (28) and Ben Dwarshuis (26no) rallied for the visitors to give them a sniff with two overs to go. But canny bowling from England international Luke Wood and then Tom Aspinwall, who defended 14 off the final over, saw Lancashire over the line.

Robinson holds nerve to guide Sussex home

Image: Sussex's Harrison Ward (centre) is congratulated after taking a spectacular catch to dismiss Middlesex's Kane Williamson

At Lord's, a blistering unbeaten 77 off 44 balls from Sussex all-rounder James Coles, who hit five fours and five sixes, helped power the visitors to 202-4 from their 20 overs against Middlesex.

Australian batter Daniel Hughes (38) and former Middlesex wicketkeeper John Simpson (22) had also given Sussex an ideal platform in the powerplay which Coles took advantage of with shots all around the wicket.

Middlesex's reply got off to a less than ideal start when new overseas addition Kane Williamson was impressively caught on the boundary by a diving Harrison Ward.

The former New Zealand captain departed for 14 but Ben Geddes (51 off 37) and Ryan Higgins (44 off 16) counter-attacked for Middlesex after Stevie Eskinazi had also struck 34 off 30 balls at the top of the order.

However, last season's semi-finalists Sussex had England's forgotten man Ollie Robinson to thank for closing out the win.

Robinson defended 20 to win off the final over, conceding just four runs as he dismissed both Geddes and Higgins.

The right-armer claimed figures of 3-27 as Middlesex finished on 186-7.

What's next?

Friday sees six more fixtures in the men's Vitality Blast, including holders Gloucestershire at home to Kent Spitfires in the South Group as well as much-fancied Somerset at home to Surrey, live on Sky Sports from 6.30pm.

Live Vitality T20 Blast Cricket Friday 30th May 7:00pm

Elsewhere, James Vince returns to Hampshire colours after his decision in the winter to quit his red-ball contract with the county as they take on Essex.

There are also three matches in the inaugural women's Vitality Blast as the Tier 1 sides get their campaigns under way with fixtures serving as the first part of double-headers before the men's game.

Watch Somerset vs Surrey in the Vitality Blast on Friday live on Sky Sports+ from 6.30pm Friday.