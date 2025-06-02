Glenn Maxwell: Australia's two-time World Cup winner dubbed 'The Big Show' retires from ODI cricket

Two-time World Cup winner Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from ODI cricket, but will continue to play T20Is for Australia.

The all-rounder, nicknamed 'The Big Show' due to his destructive, big-hitting batting, was part of Australia's World Cup-winning sides in 2015 and 2023.

Their most recent triumph two years ago included his sensational, unbeaten double hundred in a group-stage win over Afghanistan.

Image: Australia's Glenn Maxwell holds the trophy with team-mate David Warner after Australia beat India in the Cricket World Cup final

Pretty much batting on one leg as he suffered badly with cramp late in his innings, Maxwell rescued Australia from 91-7 with a sensational 201 not out off 128 balls - widely considered the greatest ODI innings of all time.

Australia would ultimately win with 19 balls to spare, booking their place in the semi-finals, before going on to beat India in the final. He was also part of their 2021 T20 World Cup-winning side.

Maxwell's retirement brings to an end a 13-year career in the format, with the 36-year-old scoring 3,990 runs and taking 77 wickets across his 149 caps.

His 126.70 batting strike-rate is the highest in ODI history among any batter to have scored at least 2,000 runs.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Announcing the news on The Final Word podcast. Maxwell said: "I think it's time to start planning for people in my position, to have a crack at it and try and make that spot their own for the 2027 World Cup.

"I said to [chairman of selectors George Bailey] right then and there, 'I don't think I'm going to make that'.

"Hopefully they get enough of a lead-in where they can have success in that role."

Maxwell's retirement from ODIs follows on from fellow 2023 World Cup team-mates David Warner, Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis doing the same.