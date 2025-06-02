Glenn Maxwell: Australia's two-time World Cup winner dubbed 'The Big Show' retires from ODI cricket
Glenn Maxwell was part of Australia's 50-over World Cup-winning sides in 2015 and 2023, as well as their T20 World Cup win in 2021; the 36-year-old calls an end to 13-year career in ODIs, having scored 3,990 runs and taken 77 wickets across his 149 caps; he will continue to play in T20Is
Monday 2 June 2025 08:16, UK
Two-time World Cup winner Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from ODI cricket, but will continue to play T20Is for Australia.
The all-rounder, nicknamed 'The Big Show' due to his destructive, big-hitting batting, was part of Australia's World Cup-winning sides in 2015 and 2023.
Their most recent triumph two years ago included his sensational, unbeaten double hundred in a group-stage win over Afghanistan.
Pretty much batting on one leg as he suffered badly with cramp late in his innings, Maxwell rescued Australia from 91-7 with a sensational 201 not out off 128 balls - widely considered the greatest ODI innings of all time.
Australia would ultimately win with 19 balls to spare, booking their place in the semi-finals, before going on to beat India in the final. He was also part of their 2021 T20 World Cup-winning side.
Maxwell's retirement brings to an end a 13-year career in the format, with the 36-year-old scoring 3,990 runs and taking 77 wickets across his 149 caps.
His 126.70 batting strike-rate is the highest in ODI history among any batter to have scored at least 2,000 runs.
Announcing the news on The Final Word podcast. Maxwell said: "I think it's time to start planning for people in my position, to have a crack at it and try and make that spot their own for the 2027 World Cup.
"I said to [chairman of selectors George Bailey] right then and there, 'I don't think I'm going to make that'.
"Hopefully they get enough of a lead-in where they can have success in that role."
Maxwell's retirement from ODIs follows on from fellow 2023 World Cup team-mates David Warner, Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis doing the same.