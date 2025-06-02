Stuart Broad to coach South Africa: Former England bowler to work with Proteas ahead of World Test Championship final versus Australia

Former England bowler Stuart Broad will work with South Africa as a consultant ahead of the World Test Championship final on June 11, his first coaching role since retiring in 2023.

Broad will attend the Proteas' training on June 9 at Lord's in a bid to help Temba Bavuma's side dethrone Australia as defending champions.

The England seamer bowed out from Test cricket in style by helping inspire a series-levelling 49-run win against Australia in the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval two years ago.

England bowler Stuart Broad turned in a hero's performance in his last match for England, levelling the 2023 Ashes series with Australia.

Broad hit his final ball in Test cricket for six, took wickets on the final evening and four in the match.

Broad took 604 wickets in 167 Tests and is second only to James Anderson (704) among England's all-time leading wicket takers in the format.

He took 153 of those wickets against Australia - the most by any player in Test history. The seamer also boasts a strong record at the WTC final venue Lord's, taking 113 wickets in 28 Tests there.

Stuart Broad was given a guard of honour by Australia after announcing his retirement from cricket in 2023.

South Africa face Zimbabwe in a warm-up game at Arundel Castle Cricket Ground in Sussex from Tuesday, before their final meeting with Australia on June 11.

Australia are defending champions, having beaten India at The Oval in 2023.