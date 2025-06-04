Indian Premier League: Multiple deaths in mass gathering outside stadium for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title win

Thousands of cricket fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning the Indian Premier League; Multiple deaths and injuries reported from the incident, according to local reports

An ambulance arrives at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as fans gather to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win

At least 11 people have died and dozens more have been left injured during a gathering outside a cricket stadium in India, following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Indian Premier League victory.

The incident happened as thousands of cricket fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru city to celebrate RCB winning the IPL for the first time in their history, a day after their six-run victory over Punjab Kings.

Local TV news channels showed visuals of police being stretchered away from the ground and emergency personnel carrying people into ambulances.

Image: Huge crowds gathered to celebrate RCB's IPL victory on Tuesday

Karnataka state chief minister Siddaramaiah, who uses only one name, told reporters that at least 11 people were killed and 47 were injured in the incident.

"At a time of celebration, this unfortunate event should not have happened," Siddaramaiah said. "We are saddened by this. The fans that showed up were beyond our expectations."

The event was being held to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first Indian Premier League title win on Tuesday.

Image: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli lifted the trophy in front of packed crowds on Wednesday

D.K. Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka state, told reporters that "the crowd was very uncontrollable, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India - who organise the IPL - called the incident "unfortunate."

BCCI president Devajit Saikia told NDTV: "After such a grand closing yesterday, it's really unfortunate and unexpected that this kind of news is coming out of Bangalore.

"We have the deepest condolences for all the family members of those who have died in this very tragic incident. We are praying that whoever is injured are getting the best of treatment so they can get the earliest recovery."

