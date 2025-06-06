Stuart Broad ready to help South Africa against Australia but not interested in coaching job

Stuart Broad is set to dip his toes into coaching with South Africa next week but the former England fast bowler has no interest in taking on a permanent role right now.

Broad will join the Proteas as a consultant for the day on Monday, working with their pacemen in preparation for the World Test Championship final against defending champions Australia at Lord's.

His media commitments as a Sky Sports cricket expert mean he will not be part of their backroom staff at the home of cricket for the one-off winner-takes-all match, which gets under way next Wednesday.

Broad is the fifth most prolific Test bowler ever with 604 Test wickets, while only great friend and long-time opening bowling partner James Anderson, with exactly 100 more, is above him among Englishmen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch quick-fire highlights from day five of the fifth Ashes as the retiring Stuart Broad bowled England to victory over Australia.

Lord's was a happy hunting ground for Broad with 113 Test wickets at an average of 27.66 and nobody has taken more Australia scalps in the format than the 38-year-old's 153.

It is no surprise it was South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad who approached Broad, who will pass on tips to Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen about dealing with the notorious Lord's slope.

Broad, who retired from playing at the end of the 2023 Ashes, said: "I certainly wouldn't be going in and talking about individuals' actions before one of the biggest games of their careers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stuart Broad couldn't believe it as James Anderson missed a relatively simple catch, which would have given him the final wicket of his Test career.

"It's very much about the tactics of that particular ground and the nuances which that slope brings. A lot of overseas bowlers can sometimes take a spell to get used to playing there.

"I'll just have conversations with a few of their guys on field placements and how to settle and just the differences that Lord's can bring to different bowlers."

As for whether he will be clad in a South Africa tracksuit, Broad said: "I don't have a clue. I won't buy one from a club shop. I'll be turning up in my casuals and see where we go."

The opportunity gives Broad another crack at Australia, with whom he had a long and storied history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England bowler Stuart Broad turned in a hero's performance in his last match for England, taking two wickets to level the Ashes series with Australia.

However, Broad added: "I hadn't really considered that. Their team has changed a little bit since I last played.

"Although I'm doing a bit of work with South Africa, I'm commentating on the game, so I'm not leaning one way or the other."

As for whether this could be the precursor to something more substantial, Broad rejected the notion out of hand, highlighting the onerous commitments such a job entails.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Stuart Broad smash his last-ever Test six during the fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test.

"I enjoy talking about bowling, it's what I probably know most about, but I don't want the level of travel that full-time coaching brings at the moment," he said.

"I want to stay connected to the game. The game moves forward so quickly; being around young players is really good.

"It's not just for your knowledge on the game but also for your punditry as well - understanding what new players are looking at to develop their game."

Watch the World Test Championship final live on Sky Sports from Wednesday June 11. Stream cricket with NOW.