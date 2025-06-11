England vs India: Brendon McCullum says he is confident in England's direction as he braces for tough India Test series

England head coach Brendon McCullum said he knows the direction he wants to take his Test team in as they prepare for a tough challenge from India this summer.

The five-Test series begins on June 20 at Headingley, live on Sky Sports Cricket, before England's away Ashes tour later in the winter.

The white-ball squad, led by new skipper Harry Brook, completed clean sweeps in the T20 and one-day international series against the West Indies, showing positive signs of regeneration. Now attention turns to the game's longer format in a crucial year for McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

"It's important the guys refresh. We know where we want to get to as a Test team," McCullum told Sky Sports Cricket.

"There are some quality bowlers that are unavailable, but we have a nice, varied bowling attack with Chris Woakes, Sam Cook, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue for the high-pace element.

"We have Shoaib Bashir, who is growing in Test cricket every day. We know we are going to be tested against India, and they will arrive prepared.

"They're an outstanding cricketing nation, who will come here with high hopes, and we are looking forward to seeing them."

Bethell 'already becoming a leader'

Jacob Bethell, who starred in the white-ball format, is back in England's Test squad for the series opener.

England squad for first India Test Ben Stokes (captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from June 20-24

Bethell missed the comfortable victory against Zimbabwe while on IPL duty but returns to a 14-man group after impressing in New Zealand over the winter by scoring three fifties from the No 3 spot.

The 21-year-old also made an impression under Brook as he shared hit three consecutive sixes in the final T20I in Southampton to help England to a 37-run victory.

"Bethell has a good life in front of him," McCullum added.

"For a 21-year-old, he's got a real poise, and that allows him to go out there and be present and show off his flair and talent.

India Test squad for England series Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Druv Jurel , Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

"The world is his oyster. He's already becoming a leader in the dressing room which is what you want.

"Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett have reminded me of Duckett and Zak Crawley in the Test game. We know how good Duckett is, but the power that Smith possesses is amazing.

"These guys are fearless, and if you add the craft, then you hope you end up with a rounded player."

