England to begin home Women's T20 World Cup in 2026 against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston - full fixtures for tournament

England will begin the home Women's T20 World Cup in 2026 with a game against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston.

The host nation - looking to win the tournament for the first time since the inaugural edition, also on home soil, in 2009 - will take on Sri Lanka in the opening match from 6.30pm on Friday June 12.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's side then face further Group 2 fixtures against two qualifiers (on June 16 and 20) as well as West Indies (June 24) - the side that knocked them out of the 2024 T20 World Cup in the group stage - and defending champions New Zealand (June 27).

England's Women's T20 World Cup record 2009: Winners

Winners 2010: Knocked out in group stage

Knocked out in group stage 2012: Runners-up

Runners-up 2014: Runners-up

Runners-up 2016: Semi-finals

Semi-finals 2018: Runners-up

Runners-up 2020: Semi-finals

Semi-finals 2023: Semi-finals

Semi-finals 2024: Knocked out in group stage

Six-time champions Australia are in Group 1, alongside South Africa - who have been runners-up in the previous two editions - India, Pakistan and two qualifiers.

The top two teams in each pool advance to the semi-finals - at The Kia Oval on Tuesday June 30 and Thursday July 2 - with the final then staged at Lord's on Sunday July 5.

Emirates Old Trafford, Headingley, The Utilita Bowl in Southampton and Bristol will also host games in the tournament, with 33 matches to be played in total.

Sciver-Brunt: 2026 World Cup could be truly game-changing

Sciver-Brunt, who succeeded Heather Knight as England captain earlier this year, said: "World Cups are always special, but this one already feels different - it has the potential to be truly game-changing.

"It's going to be a huge moment for our sport and a brilliant opportunity to inspire young people and captivate fans across the country.

"Playing on home soil, for the biggest prize, against the best players in the world, it's going to be unmissable. I can't wait to be a part of it."

The final four participants will be determined through the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier next year.

2026 Women's T20 World Cup groups Group 1: Australia, India, Pakistan, Qualifier, Qualifier

Australia, India, Pakistan, Qualifier, Qualifier Group 2: England, New Zealand, West Indies, Qualifier, Qualifier

Full Women's T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures

All times UK and Ireland

Friday June 12: England vs Sri Lanka (Edgbaston, 6.30pm)

Saturday June 13: Qualifier vs Qualifier (Emirates Old Trafford, 10.30am)

Saturday June 13: Australia vs South Africa (Emirates Old Trafford, 2.30pm)

Saturday June 13: West Indies vs New Zealand (Utilita Bowl, 6.30pm)

Sunday June 14: Qualifier vs Qualifier (Edgbaston, 10.30am)

Sunday June 14: India vs Pakistan (Edgbaston, 2.30pm)

Tuesday June 16: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Utilita Bowl, 2.30pm)

Tuesday June 16: England vs Qualifier (Utilita Bowl, 6.30pm)

Wednesday June 17: Australia vs Qualifier (Headingley, 10.30am)

Wednesday June 17: India vs Qualifier (Headingley, 2.30pm)

Wednesday June 17: South Africa vs Pakistan (Edgbaston, 6.30pm)

Thursday June 18: West Indies vs Qualifier (Headingley, 6.30pm)

Friday June 19: New Zealand vs Qualifier (Utilita Bowl, 6.30pm)

Saturday June 20: Australia vs Qualifier (Utilita Bowl, 10.30am)

Saturday June 20: Pakistan vs Qualifier (Utilita Bowl, 2.30pm)

Saturday June 20: England vs Qualifier (Headingley, 6.30pm)

Sunday June 21: West Indies vs Sri Lanka (Bristol, 10.30am)

Sunday June 21: South Africa vs India (Emirates Old Trafford, 2.30pm)

Tuesday June 23: New Zealand vs Qualifier (Bristol, 10.30am)

Tuesday June 23: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier (Bristol, 2.30pm)

Tuesday June 23: Australia vs Pakistan (Headingley, 6.30pm)

Wednesday June 24: England vs West Indies (Lord's, 6.30pm)

Thursday June 25: India vs Qualifier (Emirates Old Trafford, 2.30pm)

Thursday June 25: South Africa vs Qualifier (Bristol, 6.30pm)

Friday June 26: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier (Emirates Old Trafford, 6.30pm)

Saturday June 27: Pakistan vs Qualifier (Bristol, 10.30am)

Saturday June 27: West Indies vs Qualifier (Bristol, 2.30pm)

Saturday June 27: England vs New Zealand (The Kia Oval, 6.30pm)

Sunday June 28: South Africa vs Qualifier (Lord's, 10.30am)

Sunday June 28: Australia vs India (Lord's, 2.30pm)

Tuesday June 30: Semi-final 1 (The Kia Oval, 2.30pm)

Thursday July 2: Semi-final 2 (The Kia Oval, 6.30pm)

Sunday July 5: Final (Lord's, 2.30pm)

