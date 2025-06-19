England vs India: Ben Stokes explains why Ollie Pope was chosen over Jacob Bethell for first Test

England captain Ben Stokes says it would be "remarkable" to overlook a player who scored 171 in their last Test match after Ollie Pope was selected over Jacob Bethell for the first Test against India.

Pope has been retained at No 3 for the Leeds Test, live on Sky Sports from Friday (11am first ball), after scoring 171 in the innings thrashing of Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in May.

Bethell missed that match while on IPL duty for Royal Challengers Bengaluru but an impressive start to his England career had led to calls for him to be immediately restored.

The 21-year-old looked assured while scoring three fifties from the No 3 position in New Zealand over the winter in his debut Test series and also shone in the recent white-ball games versus West Indies, most notably with a 53-ball 82 in the first One-Day International.

Bethell's left-arm spin may also have been a useful option with the scorching temperatures likely to produce a dry pitch but vice-captain Pope has been given the nod, versus a side he averages just 24.6 against, down from his overall 35.49.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England fast bowler Brydon Carse discusses what it would mean for him to play his first home Test against India at Headingley

"[The] big selection came from not us. It would be remarkable to choose to someone else if their last knock was 170. That's pretty much all I need to see on that," said Stokes.

Asked how Pope has dealt with the extra scrutiny around his position, he added: "In this day and age it's very tough to not see all the speculation around it because of how easily accessible things are. You don't even have to go and hunt for it to see it these days.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shoaib Bashir gives his thoughts ahead of England's summer Test matches against India, singling out the role Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have played in his development

"I think scoring 170 in his last Test match shows how well he can handle that extra scrutiny of it and it comes with territory. When you're an international player, it comes with it.

"It's one of those things, when you're a kid, you dream about playing for England and it's an unbelievable thing. The other side of it is, you can come under the pump for it.

"That's part of the territory and handling it. It will always come someone's way at some point."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton pick their best England and India combined XI

Stokes: I'm raring to go

England's five-Test series against India precedes their away Ashes tour later this year, where they have not won in almost 15 years.

Stokes had been sidelined since December after tearing his left hamstring in New Zealand, but returned last month in England's dominant win over Zimbabwe.

"Physically when I was 20 I didn't even know what stiffness was! I'm 34 and everything is just naturally a bit harder to do," said Stokes on his fitness.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch some of the best catches from previous England vs India Test series from Alastair Cook, Virat Kohli, and a 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar!

"I've worked hard to be where I am today. Physically, where I'm at is great. I'm raring to go. I'm just a bit more sensible about my build up. I work hard for the first two training days, two days out are very chilled then the day before to make sure everything is ready to go come game day."

India head into the unknown under new captain, Shubman Gill, and without icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but Stokes says England are not underestimating their opponents.

"It's been a long time to wait. We have had different preparations for different individuals," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dinesh Karthik debates whether India captain Shubman Gill will be able to handle the pressure of playing in front of the English crowds ahead of the upcoming Test series

"Obviously we have had some guys getting their bodies right, some guys playing County Cricket. Everyone is really excited to be here now and looking forward to tomorrow.

"We know it will be tough, it always is against India. The five Test matches are very demanding on the body, so we are focusing on these five games."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at some of the most iconic moments from previous series between England and India

England vs India Test series ☀️

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports