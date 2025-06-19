England vs India: Ben Stokes explains why Ollie Pope was chosen over Jacob Bethell for first Test
Ben Stokes suggests Ollie Pope's impressive performance against Zimbabwe last month earned him the nod over Jacob Bethell as England take on India in a five-Test series this summer; watch first Test live on Sky Sports from Friday (11am start)
Thursday 19 June 2025 13:25, UK
England captain Ben Stokes says it would be "remarkable" to overlook a player who scored 171 in their last Test match after Ollie Pope was selected over Jacob Bethell for the first Test against India.
Pope has been retained at No 3 for the Leeds Test, live on Sky Sports from Friday (11am first ball), after scoring 171 in the innings thrashing of Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in May.
Bethell missed that match while on IPL duty for Royal Challengers Bengaluru but an impressive start to his England career had led to calls for him to be immediately restored.
The 21-year-old looked assured while scoring three fifties from the No 3 position in New Zealand over the winter in his debut Test series and also shone in the recent white-ball games versus West Indies, most notably with a 53-ball 82 in the first One-Day International.
Bethell's left-arm spin may also have been a useful option with the scorching temperatures likely to produce a dry pitch but vice-captain Pope has been given the nod, versus a side he averages just 24.6 against, down from his overall 35.49.
"[The] big selection came from not us. It would be remarkable to choose to someone else if their last knock was 170. That's pretty much all I need to see on that," said Stokes.
Asked how Pope has dealt with the extra scrutiny around his position, he added: "In this day and age it's very tough to not see all the speculation around it because of how easily accessible things are. You don't even have to go and hunt for it to see it these days.
"I think scoring 170 in his last Test match shows how well he can handle that extra scrutiny of it and it comes with territory. When you're an international player, it comes with it.
"It's one of those things, when you're a kid, you dream about playing for England and it's an unbelievable thing. The other side of it is, you can come under the pump for it.
"That's part of the territory and handling it. It will always come someone's way at some point."
Stokes: I'm raring to go
England's five-Test series against India precedes their away Ashes tour later this year, where they have not won in almost 15 years.
Stokes had been sidelined since December after tearing his left hamstring in New Zealand, but returned last month in England's dominant win over Zimbabwe.
"Physically when I was 20 I didn't even know what stiffness was! I'm 34 and everything is just naturally a bit harder to do," said Stokes on his fitness.
"I've worked hard to be where I am today. Physically, where I'm at is great. I'm raring to go. I'm just a bit more sensible about my build up. I work hard for the first two training days, two days out are very chilled then the day before to make sure everything is ready to go come game day."
India head into the unknown under new captain, Shubman Gill, and without icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but Stokes says England are not underestimating their opponents.
"It's been a long time to wait. We have had different preparations for different individuals," he said.
"Obviously we have had some guys getting their bodies right, some guys playing County Cricket. Everyone is really excited to be here now and looking forward to tomorrow.
"We know it will be tough, it always is against India. The five Test matches are very demanding on the body, so we are focusing on these five games."
England vs India Test series ☀️
All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports
- First Test: Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley
- Second Test: Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston
- Third Test: Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's
- Fourth Test: Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford
- Fifth Test: Thursday July 31-Monday August 4 - The Kia Oval