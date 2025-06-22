David 'Syd' Lawrence: Former England and Gloucestershire bowler dies aged 61 after motor neurone disease diagnosis

David 'Syd' Lawrence has died at the age of 61; Lawrence was the first British-born Black cricketer to play for England; Lawrence was diagnosed with motor neurone disease a year ago

David 'Syd' Lawrence, the first British-born Black cricketer to play for England, has died at the age of 61.

It was revealed almost exactly a year ago that Lawrence, who took 18 wickets in five Tests for England between 1988 and 1992, was the latest sportsperson to be diagnosed with motor neurone disease, an incurable illness which progressively damages parts of the nervous system.

A statement from Lawrence's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lawrence MBE following his brave battle with motor neurone disease.

"'Syd' was an inspirational figure on and off the cricket field and no more so than to his family, who were with him when he passed.

"A proud Gloucestershire man, Syd took on every challenge with everything he could and his final contest with MND was no different. His willingness to encourage and think of others right up to the end was typical of the man he was."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

ECB chair Richard Thompson said: "David 'Syd' Lawrence was a true trailblazer of English cricket and a man of immense courage, character and compassion.

"His impact on the game extended far beyond the boundary ropes. As a fast bowler, he thrilled crowds with his pace and passion. As a leader and advocate, he broke barriers and inspired change, becoming a powerful voice for inclusion and representation in our sport.

"Even in the face of his illness, David showed extraordinary strength and dignity, continuing to uplift others with his resilience and spirit. He leaves behind a legacy that will endure in the hearts of all who love cricket.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire cricketing community at this time."

As well as his six outings for England - having played a lone ODI against the West Indies at Lord's in 1991, collecting four for 67 - Lawrence bagged 625 wickets in 280 matches for Gloucestershire.

Image: David Lawrence in action

A strapping fast bowler who was renowned for being one of the quickest on the county circuit, Lawrence began to establish himself in Tests and a five-for against the West Indies in 1991 helped England seal a series-levelling win at the Oval, with Desmond Haynes and Viv Richards among his haul.

But Lawrence's career all but ended the following year as he badly fractured his kneecap after falling awkwardly when running into bowl on the final day of a Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

His England days were immediately over aged 28 but he made a brief county comeback in 1997, playing four first-class games for Gloucestershire before hanging up his boots - 16 years after he first played professionally.

Lawrence became a competitive bodybuilder following his retirement and he was also a nightclub owner in Bristol.

After Lawrence detailed his experiences of racism during his playing career, Gloucestershire issued an unreserved apology in September 2021 and six months later he became the county's first Black president.

Following his MND diagnosis, there were emotional scenes when Gloucestershire went all the way in the T20 Blast last year, with captain James Bracey presenting the trophy to Lawrence at Edgbaston.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Lawrence's family statement added: "As president of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, Syd took on the role with incredible pride and passion and loved every minute of it.

"Syd's wife Gaynor and son Buster thank everyone for the kindness and support that has been shown to them and the family so far, and would ask that they are now given some time and space to grieve in private."

Only last week, Lawrence received an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours for his outstanding services to cricket, while he had been working to raise money and awareness of his condition.

He said: "It is an incredibly proud moment. It is not something that I ever thought would sit after my name but I am absolutely delighted that it will do so for however long I am here and will be a part of my legacy when I am gone."

'A gentle giant'

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain said: "He was a gentle giant, a larger than life character that has passed away to a terrible disease.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all at Gloucestershire County Cricket Club."

Sky Sports' Mark Butcher added: "He was a full-throttle, big-hearted individual who wore his heart on his sleeve. So proud to be from Bristol, so proud to represent England.

"Every time you met him there was such a warmth, a genuine love of seeing his old friends and how much he enjoyed his time in the game."