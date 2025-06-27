Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, stars for India U19s against England U19s as Rocky Flintoff fifty comes in vain
Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi - who scored a 35-ball IPL century in April - hits 48 off just 19 balls as India U19s thump England equivalent in first youth ODI; Suryavanshi hammers 21 runs in one over; Rocky Flintoff scores half-century for England in losing cause
Fourteen-year-old IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smoked 48 from just 19 balls as India U19s thumped an England equivalent containing Rocky Flintoff in the opening youth ODI.
Suryavanshi - who became the youngest man to score a T20 century when he clubbed 101 off 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in April - struck five sixes and three fours in Hove as India U19s took just 24 overs to overhaul England's 174 all out in a six-wicket win.
The teenager flogged 21 runs in one over, bowled by Jack Home, as he and skipper Ayush Mhatre (21) put on 71 for India's first wicket inside eight overs, before Suryavanshi was caught off Ralphie Albert at point in the first game of the five-match series.
England's total owed much to 56 from 90 balls by Flintoff, the 17-year-old son of former England Test captain Andrew Flintoff.
Rocky Flintoff became the England Lions' youngest centurion - eclipsing a record previously owned by his father - when he scored a hundred in a red-ball game against a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane over the winter.
The youth ODI series between India and England U19s continues on Monday with the first of two games in Northampton before concluding with back-to-back fixtures in Worcester.
Two Tests - one at Beckenham and the other at Chelmsford - follow the white-ball matches.