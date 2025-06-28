West Indies vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood stars as visitors claim 159-run win in Test series opener in Barbados

Josh Hazlewood claimed a five-wicket haul as Australia skittled West Indies for 141 to claim a 159-run victory in the first Test at the Kensington Oval.

Australia resumed day three on 92-4, a lead of 82, with half-centuries from Travis Head, Beau Webster and Alex Carey helping them to an impressive 310 all out and setting the hosts 301 for victory.

Hazlewood took 5-43 from 12 overs as West Indies collapsed to 86-8, only for Justin Greaves (38 not out) and Shamar Joseph (44) to frustrate the visitors with a stubborn 55-run ninth-wicket stand.

The home side were eventually dismissed in the final over of the day, with Nathan Lyon (2-20) taking wickets with successive deliveries, as Australia wrapped up victory with two days to spare and went 1-0 up in the three-match Test series.

Australia complete comeback victory

West Indies' attempt at their eighth highest successful run chase and highest in eight years was in trouble from the outset, as Mitchell Starc claimed opening batter Kraigg Brathwaite in the first over.

Starc also should have bagged Keacy Carty on one but Cameron Green spilled the catch at gully - a 10th dropped catch in the match and Australia's third.

Hazlewood changed ends and suddenly had success by dismissing John Campbell and Brandon King in successive balls, while Chase gave Konstas another catch at short leg soon after to leave the hosts at 49-4 inside 13 overs.

Image: Hazlewood's five-wicket haul was his 13th in Tests for Australia

Shai Hope, the leading West Indies run-scorer in the first innings, faced 21 balls for two until his off stump was hit by a low shooter from Cummins, before Alzarri Joseph was run out by a throw from substitute fielder Marnus Labuschagne.

Jomel Warrican's edge behind gave Hazlewood his 13th Test five-for and second in the Caribbean, 10 years after the first, with Greaves and Shamar Joseph frustrating Australia until Lyon ended the partnership with two late wickets.

Image: Cameron Green celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Brandon King

"We wanted to get 200 [lead] but felt lot more comfortable [with 300]," captain Pat Cummins said. "We're lucky to have Josh, he presents a good seam and hits good areas. He bowled beautifully."

Image: Cummins made nine for Australia in their second innings

Head, who made 61, added: "We batted exceptionally well to set 300. Last night I was desperate to get through to stumps. [I was] a bit slow in the second innings but that was what was needed. Tough conditions, glad to be among runs."

The second of three Tests starts next Thursday in St George's, Grenada on July 3, before the final Test takes place in Kingston, Jamaica from July 12.

