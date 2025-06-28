South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius becomes youngest man to score 150 in a Test match, eclipsing Javed Miandad

South African debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius became the youngest man to score 150 in a Test match and the first teenager to do so in 32 years as he starred against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Pretorius hit 153 from 160 balls at the age of 19 years and 93 days, eclipsing Pakistan great Javed Miandad, who was 19 years and 119 days when he made 163 against New Zealand in Lahore 1976.

Before Pretorius' knock against Zimbabwe - which contained 11 fours and four sixes - the previous teenager to pass 150 in a Test match was Sachin Tendulkar, doing so against England in Chennai in 1993 aged 19 years and 293 days.

Seven teenagers have achieved the feat in total in men's Test cricket, with Miandad the only player to do so twice, after also scoring 206 against New Zealand in Karachi.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Pretorius is the seventh South African man to register a hundred on Test debut, following in the footsteps of Andrew Hudson, Jacques Rudolph, Alviro Petersen, Faf du Plessis, Stiaan van Zyl and Stephen Cook.

South Africa have rested a host of senior players for the two-Test tour of Zimbabwe - the second game is also in Bulawayo from July 6 - with seven of the XI that beat Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's earlier this month not involved.

Spin bowler Keshav Maharaj is standing in as captain for the injured Temba Bavuma.

In addition to Pretorius - who has recently been playing Vitality Blast cricket for Hampshire - South Africa have also handed Test debuts to Dewald Brevis and Codi Yusuf.

Brevis scored 51 in Bulawayo after South Africa elected to bat while seam-bowling all-rounder Yusuf contributed 27 as the tourists reached 418-9 in their first innings with Corbin Bosch - playing in just his second Test - 100 not out.