England vs India Mixed Disability cricket: Callum Flynn stars with bat as hosts record third successive T20 victory

Angus Brown fired three consecutive sixes to wrap up an impressive seven-wicket win for England Men's Mixed Disability against India Men's Mixed Disability side, live on Sky Sports.

Having already wrapped up their seven-match Vitality Mixed Disability IT20 series with two games to spare, England chased down their victory target of 115 inside 16 overs at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol.

India batted first and made 114-8 from their 20 overs, Ravindra Sante top-scoring with 31 from 33 deliveries, with England chipping in with regular wickets and never allowing the visitors to get away.

Farooq Mahmood (2-26) was the pick of the England bowlers, with Jordan Williams (1-10), Liam O'Brien (1-14) and Henry Wainman (1-19) all claiming a wicket each to give the hosts a modest victory target.

Josh Price (16) and Ronnie Jackson (21) put on 35 for the first wicket to put England on top in their run chase, while Callum Flynn's 42 from just 22 balls moved them closer to their victory target.

Sante (2-15) removed both Jackson and Flynn, before Brown (19 not out) completed a resounding win in style by hitting Praveen Nailwal for three consecutive sixes.

England are now 5-1 up in the seven-match series heading into the final match on Thursday, also taking place in Bristol.

Callum Flynn, player of the match, said: "It's pretty special to be on Sky. We want as many people as possible to watch disability cricket and I think that's one of the best things about Mixed Disability cricket, the standard it delivers but also the exposure.

"I'm glad we were able to get another win today, a bit like Lord's it would have been a shame if we hadn't got the right result here.

"We've got one game left, back here at Bristol, and we want to sign off on a high. It's been hugely enjoyable to be a part of this series and I'm so proud of the lads and all their efforts."

Mixed Disability Vitality IT20 Series: Fixtures and results

Saturday 21 June: England Men's Mixed Disability won by 65 runs.

Monday 23 June: England Men's Mixed Disability won by 60 runs.

Wednesday 25 June: India Men's Mixed Disability won by two wickets.

Friday 27 June: England Men's Mixed Disability won by 73 runs.

Sunday 29 June: England Men's Mixed Disability won by six wickets.

Tuesday 1 July: England Men's Mixed Disability won by seven wickets.

Thursday 3 July: England Men's Mixed Disability vs India Men's Mixed Disability, Bristol, 6.30pm

