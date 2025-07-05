Vaibhav Suryavanshi: India's 14-year-old sensation smashes record-breaking ton for U19s against England

Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced another jaw-dropping display as he smashed the quickest century in youth international cricket for India against England.

The 14-year-old blasted a 52-ball century - featuring 10 sixes and 13 fours - on his to a total of 143 as India U19s earned a 55-run victory in Worcester.

Suryavanshi made his name for Rajasthan Royals in this year's IPL, where he became the youngest debutant and scored the second-fastest century - off just 35 balls - in the tournament's history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit the second-fastest century in IPL history, making 101 off 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals

As well as his 143 on Saturday, Suryavanshi has scores of 86, 48 and 45 in the three previous ODIs during India U19's tour of England.

Rocky Flintoff - son of England great Andrew Flintoff - also scored a century but it was in vain for the hosts, who are now 3-1 down in the five-match series.

Suryavanshi's heroics came on the same day India's senior side edged closer to victory over England on day four at Edgbaston in the second match of their five-Test series.

