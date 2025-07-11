Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Italy reach tournament for first time as Jersey denied despite eliminating Scotland

Jersey's shock last-ball win over Scotland came in vain as they missed out on reaching the T20 World Cup for the first time with Italy advancing instead on net run-rate.

Jersey's No 11 Jake Dunford and skipper Charles Perchard scampered through for the match-winning single against Scotland in the Europe Qualifier, ending their opponents' hopes of reaching next year's tournament proper in India and Sri Lanka.

That victory took the Channel Islanders up to second in the table, level on points with then leaders Italy ahead of the Azzurri's game against host nation Netherlands later in the day.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Italy ended up losing to eventual table toppers Netherlands by nine wickets but remained ahead of Jersey in the standings by dint of their +0.612 net run-rate and will now play in their maiden World Cup.

Jersey, whose NRR was +0.306, would have advanced had Netherlands topped Italy's 134-7 in the 15th over but it took the Dutch until the 17th to do so.

Still, Perchard's side can be proud of their seismic triumph over Scotland, who subsequently missed out on a fifth successive T20 World Cup appearance after playing in the 2016, 2021, 2022 and 2024 editions.

Italy qualification will 'leave legacy'

Italy captain Joe Burns - a former Australia international - said: "This is obviously a very special moment for us. We are trying to make people proud, trying to create a legacy for Italians going forward.

"It's a very similar story for everyone in our group, our families have sacrificed a lot going back a few generations. This group of men will leave a legacy for future generations which is really special."

The 2026 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams with Netherlands and Jersey joining hosts India and Sri Lanka, as well the already-qualified England, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Ireland, USA and Canada.

Two Asian sides and three from Africa will complete the line-up.