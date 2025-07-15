West Indies 27 all out: Brian Lara, Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Viv Richards to join emergency meeting after defeat to Australia

West Indies cricket chiefs have called an emergency meeting that will include former greats Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Clive Lloyd and Brian Lara following their humiliating third Test defeat to Australia which saw them bowled out for 27.

Chasing 204 for victory in Jamaica, the West Indies second innings lasted just 14.3 overs as they were dismissed for the the second-lowest total in Test history, only just surpassing New Zealand's 26 against England from 1955.

The West Indies' previous historic low score was 47 against England in 2004.

Image: Australia's Mitchell Starc took the fastest five-wicket haul in Test match history as West Indies were bowled out for 27

The embarassing collapse - Mitchell Starc (6-9) taking the fastest five-wicket haul in Test history and Scott Boland (3-2) claiming a hat-trick - wrapped up a 3-0 series sweep for Australia.

It prompted a statement from Cricket West Indies president Kishore Shallow on Tuesday, which said: "As an immediate step, I have advised the chair of the cricket strategy and officiating committee to convene an emergency meeting to review the recent Test series against Australia, particularly the final match.

"To strengthen the discussions, I have extended invitations to three of our greatest batsmen ever: Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara.

"They will join past greats Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Desmond Haynes and Ian Bradshaw, who already serve on the committee."

Shallow's statement added: "This engagement is not ceremonial. These are men who helped define our golden eras.

"Their perspectives will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of our cricket development. We intend for this gathering to result in tangible, actionable recommendations."

Shallow acknowledged that the series result and especially the final match would lead to many "sleepless nights ahead" for fans and players, but urged patience as they continue to rebuild the team.

"While disappointment is natural, we must not allow this moment to define our journey," he said.

"We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world.

"The road ahead will test us, but I have faith in the talent and commitment of our players when they apply themselves."

West Indies were once the leading lights of Test cricket in the 1970s and 1980s, but they have since gone through a period of decline and currently rank eighth of 12 teams in the world rankings.

They have struggled to field a consistent Test team in recent years with several players often prioritising lucrative franchise cricket over the longest format.

They next face India in a two-Test tour of the sub-continent in October.

