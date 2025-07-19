Helen Trappelides: MCC Female Young Broadcaster of the Year 2025 winner announced

Helen Trappelides has been named the MCC Female Young Broadcaster of the Year for 2025 following a competition supported by Sky Sports.

The 20-year-old was presented with her award at Lord's before the start of the second women's ODI between England and India on Saturday.

Helen, an English Literature student at Warwick University and originally from London, is a true lover of all sports and spoke of her delight at winning the award to Sky Sports commentator Mel Jones.

"I just really hope I can go on to have opportunities to speak to current and former players and coaches and one day realise the goal of having my own sports show," she said.

"I'm very involved with the student newspaper at university and I've written a lot of sports articles. It allows me to be a bit more creative and free with my writing outside of my degree.

"I got to write an article about Sir James Anderson and his career recently and I love to be able to write and speak about my passions. That's really where I got the idea to enter this competition."

Image: MCC Young female Broadcaster of the Year Helen Trappelides pictured in the Long Room at Lord's (copyright: MCC/Jed Lester)

First launched last year, the competition, supported by Sky Sports and leading cricket charity Take Her Lead, aims to increase opportunities for young women aspiring to build a career in sports broadcasting, while uncovering and supporting the next generation of female broadcasting talent in cricket.

Following strong interest and "many incredibly high-quality showreel submissions", the judging panel selected Helen as the winner.

"When I first looked at your application, I thought, 'this is something a little bit different'," said Jones.

"You played every role. You're the presenter, the player, the interviewer. It really stood out."

"I decided to create my own 'skit' on TikTok using a green-screen function they have," added Helen. "I based it very much on the sort of content I've seen on Sky.

"I pretended to interview myself about a match I had played at university and somethings were hypothetical about what I said, but I had a lot of fun making it, had the main idea of the sort of thing that I do and it came to fruition."

Image: The shortlisted winners in the MCC Young female Broadcaster of the Year competition pictured at Lord's (copyright: MCC/Jed Lester)

As part of her prize, Helen will return to Lord's and join the Sky Sports Cricket commentary team for their broadcast of The Hundred final on Saturday, August 31.

The judging panel included Sky Sports director of cricket & NFL Bryan Henderson, broadcaster and founder of Take Her Lead Isa Guha, MCC chief marketing and communications officer Katie Maier, commentator and broadcaster Georgie Heath, journalist and broadcaster Alison Mitchell as well as broadcaster and MCC chairman Mark Nicholas.

Five shortlisted runners-up were also announced on Saturday. Lara Davies, Sharon Akrofi, Syeda Rizvi, Polly Starkie and Catherine Johnson were all highly praised by the judges and invited to Lord's for the day.

Watch the second women's one-day international between England and India, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Saturday or stream without a contract.