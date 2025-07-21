Former Surrey left-hander Graham Thorpe was renowned as one of the finest English players of his generation, playing exactly 100 Tests and scoring 16 centuries before retiring in 2005

Graham Thorpe to be honoured during England's fifth Test vs India with ‘Day for Thorpey’

Graham Thorpe will be honoured during England's fifth Test against India at The Oval on what would have been his 56th birthday.

Thorpe took his own life on August 4 last year - three days after his 55th birthday - following a prolonged struggle with depression and anxiety.

He scored 6,744 Test runs at an average of 44.66 and was one of only 17 men to reach 100 Test caps for England. He later held coaching roles with Surrey, England, and Afghanistan.

His family - wife Amanda and daughters Kitty and Emma - are raising money for mental health charity Mind and will mark 'A Day for Thorpey' on August 1, the second day of the Test at The Oval, where he played for Surrey from 1988 to 2005.

"That day will be very powerful," Amanda told BBC. "We want to celebrate him and his memory. His light was so bright."

Thorpe was part of the England staff during the taxing 2021-22 Ashes in Australia, played under Covid restrictions - which Amanda said he found "tough" - and was let go after the tourists lost the series 4-0.

Image: A mural at The Kia Oval, London, in memory of former Surrey and England cricketer, Graham Thorpe

He was named head coach of Afghanistan in March 2022, then made a first attempt on his life in May of the same year and subsequently spent a prolonged period in intensive care.

"Over the years it worsened, until he couldn't get out of bed," Kitty said.

"What started as a mental illness turned into a physical illness. Over two years he aged about 15 years."

Headbands designed by the family will be sold to raise funds, and Mind's 'Bat and Chat' sessions will be renamed 'Thorpey's Bat and Chat' with plans to expand them nationwide.

"I still don't really understand it," Amanda said. "How did it happen to Graham? But it can happen to anyone."

