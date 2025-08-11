The Hundred: Manchester Originals beat London Spirit to earn first win of 2025 men's tournament

Manchester Originals earned their first win of The Hundred men's tournament at the third attempt as they beat London Spirit by 10 runs at Emirates Old Trafford.

England stars Jos Buttler and Josh Tongue impressed for the hosts, the former white-ball captain cracking 46 from 37 balls as Originals posted 163-6 batting first - the joint-highest score of 2025 - before Tongue claimed 3-29 in Spirit's reply.

Australian opener David Warner smashed 71 off 51 at the top of the order for the London outfit, sharing in a 75-run partnership for the opening wicket with Kane Williamson (19).

Tongue ended Williamson's tortured 20-ball stay in the middle and later returned to claim the key scalp of Warner, as well as Sean Dickson (2) in the space of four balls as Spirit's chase subsided.

Score summary - Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Manchester Originals 163-6 from 100 balls: Jos Buttler (46 off 37 balls), Phil Salt (31 off 20), Ben McKinney (29 off 12), Heinrich Klaasen (24 off 17); Jamie Overton (2-26 from 20 balls), Olly Stone (2-27 from 20) London Spirit 153-6 from 100 balls: David Warner (71 off 51 balls), Kane Williamson (19 off 20), Jamie Overton (19 off 7); Josh Tongue (3-29 from 20 balls), Sonny Baker (1-21 from 20)

Twenty-two-year-old fast bowling talent Sonny Baker impressed too, earning Player of the Match honours for his 1-21 from 20 balls, which started with him conceeding only four from his first 10.

Ashton Turner (13 off 7) and Jamie Overton (19 off 7) struck a few lusty blows for Spirit late on, but Originals comfortably held on for their opening win of the campaign.

Earlier, Phil Salt (31 off 20), Ben McKinney (29 off 12) and Heinrich Klaasen (24 off 17) also contributed with the bat for Originals, while England Ashes pace hopefuls Overton (2-26) and Olly Stone (2-27) each claimed a couple of wickets.

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

What's next?

Originals are next in action on Wednesday against Welsh Fire (6.30pm start) as part of a four-match day live on Sky Sports, with Southern Brave first facing Northern Superchargers (3pm start) in the men's comp.

Spirit, meanwhile, will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Trent Rockets (6.30pm start) on Wednesday.

Before all of that though, on Tuesday, Birmingham Phoenix host Oval Invincibles, with the men's sides in action from 6.30pm, Phoenix looking to claim their first win of the season at the third attempt.

