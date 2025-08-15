Jacob Bethell named youngest-ever England men's captain for T20 tour of Ireland in September

Jacob Bethell is set to become the youngest England men's captain for an international match, named as skipper for their T20 series in Ireland in September.

The 21-year-old will take over from permanent white-ball captain Harry Brook for the series which will see England play three T20 internationals in Dublin, starting on Wednesday, September 17.

Hampshire fast bowler Sonny Baker, 22, who has impressed during The Hundred for Manchester Originals, has been handed his first senior international call-up for the tour, as well as the preceding home ODI series against South Africa.

England have also announced their squads for the ODI and T20I series' against South Africa in September, with Jofra Archer included in both, before he, Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith are rested for the Ireland trip with this winter's Ashes on the horizon.

England squads listed in full T20 series vs Ireland: Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire) – Captain, Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Tom Hartley (Lancashire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Luke Wood (Lancashire) ODI series vs South Africa: Harry Brook (Yorkshire) – Captain, Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey) T20 series vs South Africa: Harry Brook (Yorkshire) – Captain, Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Tom Banton (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Luke Wood (Lancashire)

Joe Root has been named in only the ODI squad to face South Africa, while left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, left-arm pacer Luke Wood and big-hitting opener Phil Salt have been named only in the T20 teams.

All-rounder Rehan Ahmed has been rewarded for a superb domestic 2025 season with Leicestershire by being named in all three squads, as have Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton and Adil Rashid.

Lancashire left-arm spinner Tom Hartley and Durham seamer Matthew Potts have been included for the Ireland T20 tour.

Atherton tips Baker for late England Ashes call-up

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain this week singled out pace bowler Baker as a late contender to be included in England's Ashes squad to face Australia this winter.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, former England captain Atherton said: "We both liked watching Sonny Baker the other night at Old Trafford [in The Hundred].

"He gave [former Australian opener] David Warner the hurry up. That in itself is a good sign.

"He's quite lively and skiddy and sharp, and I know they were very impressed with him in the Lions who went down to Australia last year, so he could be a bit of a bolter for the winter."

Former England skipper Hussain was similarly impressed by Baker, but questioned whether he is physically prepared for the rigours of Test cricket.

Hussain said: "Anyone that's got David Warner jumping around, when David Warner has that smirky smile at the end of the five, it's not because he likes you. It was a 'crikey, that was pretty good, to be honest,' smirk and smile, [that Warner] gave Sonny Baker.

"It was hostile stuff. The speed gun may say 86, 87 miles per hour, but sometimes bowlers just feel a bit quicker. And he does seem to feel a bit quicker.

"My only issue is I've not seen him enough in long-form cricket to know what will his third, fourth spell be like, how does he come back the next day? But as you say, the reports from the Lions were that he was he was excellent."

One-day international series vs South Africa (September)

First ODI: Tuesday September 2 (1pm) - Headingley

Tuesday September 2 (1pm) - Headingley Second ODI: Thursday September 4 (1pm) - Lord's

Thursday September 4 (1pm) - Lord's Third ODI: Sunday September 7 (11am) - Utilita Bowl

T20 international series vs South Africa (September)

First T20: Wednesday September 10 (6.30pm) - Sophia Gardens Cardiff

Wednesday September 10 (6.30pm) - Sophia Gardens Cardiff Second T20: Friday September 12 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Friday September 12 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Third T20: Sunday September 14 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

T20 international series in Ireland (September)

First T20: Wednesday September 17 (1.30pm) - Malahide, Dublin

Wednesday September 17 (1.30pm) - Malahide, Dublin Second T20: Friday September 19 (1.30pm) - Malahide, Dublin

Friday September 19 (1.30pm) - Malahide, Dublin Third T20: Sunday September 21 (1.30pm) - Malahide, Dublin

