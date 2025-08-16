The Hundred: Tilly Corteen-Coleman stars as 17-year-old spinner takes four wickets in Southern Brave win over Trent Rockets

Teenage spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman starred in a dominant bowling performance by the still-undefeated Southern Brave that inspired a six-wicket win over Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

Brave, who have reached three out of four finals in the women's competition - winning it in 2023 - made it four wins in four as they bowled out Rockets for 106 in their 100 balls, 17-year-old Corteen-Coleman returning stunning figures of 4-13.

The left-arm spinner struck two huge blows in her opening set, removing Bryony Smith (10), caught off a leading edge, and England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt for a duck, brilliantly stumped by Rhianna Southby.

Score summary - Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Trent Rockets 106 all out from 100 balls: Kirstie Gordon (32 off 27 balls), Ashleigh Gardner (25 off 16), Alana King (24no off 23); Tilly Corteen-Coleman (4-13 from 20 balls), Lauren Bell (3-16 from 20) Southern Brave 109-4 from 98 balls: Maia Bouchier (42 off 30 balls), Sophie Devine (41no off 42); Alana King (1-23 from 20 balls), Heather Graham (1-23 from 20), Kirstie Gordon (1-27 from 20)

Despite a 16-ball 25 from captain Ash Gardner, the Rockets' top order collapsed miserably to 55-8 - Corteen-Coleman adding Heather Graham (3) and Emma Jones (0) to her haul - before Kirstie Gordon (32 off 27 balls) and Alana King (24 not out off 23) led a mini-recovery late on to at least push the team beyond the 100 mark.

Image: Teenager Tilly Corteen-Coleman starred with four wickets for Southern Brave in their win over Trent Rockets

During the innings, England and Brave pace bowler Lauren Bell became the first woman to take 50 wickets in The Hundred, finishing her 20 balls with fine figures of 3-16.

As Brave set about the run chase, Rockets struck early - Danni Wyatt-Hodge (4) run out by King after a miscommunication with Maia Bouchier, while Laura Wolvaardt (1) was well caught by Sciver-Brunt off Gordon to see the score 10-2.

But Bouchier (42 off 30) and Sophie Devine (41no off 42) steadily chipped away at the target in a crucial 69-run stand for the third wicket, with the latter seeing the side over the line with a couple of balls to spare.

Capsey and Kapp star as Invincibles douse Fire

Fine all-round performances from Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey helped Oval Invincibles Women to a convincing win over Welsh Fire at the Kia Oval, despite a great knock from Sophia Dunkley.

Capsey hit 55 off 34 balls and Kapp scored 47 off of 32 as the Invincibles recorded a second win in this year's competition.

Score summary - Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Oval Invincibles 150 all out from 100 balls: Alice Capsey (55 off 34 balls), Marizanne Kapp (47no off 32), Meg Lanning (23 off 14); Hayley Matthews (2-18 from 20 balls), Shabnim Ismail (2-32 from 20 balls) Welsh Fire 111 all out from 97 balls: Sophia Dunkley (56 off 41 balls), Katie George (16 from 14); Sophia Smale (3-17 from 20 balls), Alice Capsey (2-16 from 20),

Sophia Smale was impressive with the ball and took 3-13 as the visitors, set a target of 151, were skittled for just 111 off 97 balls.

Invincibles captain Lauren Winfield-Hill, winning the toss and choosing to bat on her 35th birthday, suffered the ignominy of walking to a first-ball duck.

But her team rallied and Capsey produced a stellar innings where she launched Jess Jonassen for a straight six as the England right-hander brought up her 50 from 32 balls.

Image: Sophia Smale of Oval Invincibles celebrates after taking the wicket of Shabnim Ismail of Welsh Fire

Amanda-Jade Wellington (17) came out full of innovation, but it was Kapp (47 not out) who held the latter parts of the innings together, helping the Invincibles reach 150 - a target that felt above par on a surface that wasn't all in the batters' favour.

In the second innings, Kapp (2-24) returned and struck twice in two balls, getting Tammy Beaumont lbw for five before clean-bowling Georgia Elwiss. Jonassen was then caught at mid-off off Capsey (2-16), the Fire in trouble at 67-4 with 84 still required from 48.

With 30 balls remaining, the Fire still needed 61 and when Dunkley finally fell for 56 from 41, with her went the Fire's chances.

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

What's next?

The Hundred continues with another four-match day on Sunday, with Manchester Originals taking on the Northern Superchargers in a women's and men's double-header from 11.30am, before Birmingham Phoenix face London Spirit from 3pm - all matches live on Sky Sports.

Brave are back in action on Monday, hosting Oval Invincibles, while Rockets are up against Originals on Tuesday.

Watch every match across the women's and men's competitions live on Sky Sports from August 5-31.