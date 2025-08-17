The Hundred: London Spirit thrash Birmingham Phoenix in historic win as Northern Superchargers collapse to Manchester Originals defeat

​​​​​Birmingham Phoenix were bowled out for just 76 as they slumped to their fourth defeat from five games with an 88-run thrashing at the hands of London Spirit, marking the largest margin of victory ever in the women's competition.

The defending champions struggled in the opening stages when Georgia Redmayne was dismissed early and Emily Arlott bowled both Cordelia Griffith and Charli Knott.

Kira Chathli underpinned the innings with a fantastic 69 from 35 balls, but her effort was ended after edging Ellyse Perry behind.

Grace Harris picked up where Chathli left off with a quickfire 34 before being trapped lbw by Arlott for her third wicket as the Spirit closed on 164-6.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Georgia Voll fell early in the Phoenix's chase and Emma Lamb enjoyed a bright start before being run out for 23, the highest score of their innings.

Amy Jones and Arlott both finished with 10 runs and were the only other players to make double figures.



Chathli, who was named the Meerkat Match Hero said: "In The Hundred, that's definitely my best performance to date.

"They bowled really well up top - as did our bowlers as well - but the key is to give yourself a few balls, and after that it got a little easier.

"As a team, we just focus on what do really well, which is to play positive cricket, and there's no doubt in my mind that every member of our team backs each other to deliver their skill."

Dottin stars for Originals

Image: Deandre Dottin's unbeaten 51 helped Manchester Originals to victory over Northern Superchargers

Deandra Dottin smashed an unbeaten fifty as Manchester Originals edged to a five-run win over Northern Superchargers, who suffered a late batting collapse of 6-35.

West Indies all-rounder Dottin spearheaded Originals' 117-5 from their 100 balls with a brilliant unbeaten 51 from 26 deliveries after England seamer Kate Cross (2-21) had earlier removed openers Kathryn Bryce (5) and Beth Mooney (8) cheaply to have the Manchester outfit in trouble at 22-2.

In reply, Bryce (2-26) found an early breakthrough as Davina Perrin (10) departed, but Superchargers appeared to be in control of the chase with Alice Davidson-Richards (29) and Phoebe Litchfield (31) at the crease.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The pair blasted 64 runs from 47 balls, leaving just 43 needed from the final 40 deliveries, only for Litchfield's dismissal to Bryce to spark an almighty collapse.

Amelia Kerr (2-20) swiftly added the scalp of Davidson-Richards as she and England star spinner Sophie Ecclestone (2-21) ran through the Superchargers' middle order.

With nine needed from the final set of five, fast bowler Lauren Filer (1-12) conceded only three runs and claimed Cross' wicket as Originals claimed their third win in five to draw level on points with their opponents in the women's table.

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

What's next?

The Hundred continues with Southern Brave versus Oval Invincibles on Monday - both games live on Sky Sports Cricket, with the women's match getting under way at 3pm and the men's contest from 6.30pm.

Originals are back in action on Tuesday against Trent Rockets, while Superchargers face Spirit on Wednesday as part of another four-match day which kicks off with Welsh Fire against Southern Brave.

Phoenix have a break until their next in action, against Fire on Friday.

Watch every match across the women's and men's competitions live on Sky Sports from August 5-31.