The Hundred: Trent Rockets dismantle Manchester Originals as Rehan Ahmed catches the eye again

Rehan Ahmed impressed with ball and bat to fire Trent Rockets to a one-sided seven-wicket victory over Manchester Originals.

The home side dominated from the outset at Trent Bridge with captain David Willey taking 3-11 - including the wickets of Jos Buttler and Rachin Ravindra - inside the first 30 balls.

Ahmed then removed Phil Salt and Heinrich Klaasen as the Originals staggered to 51-6 - the lowest score by a team after 60 balls in this season's Hundred - before they finished on 98-8.

Joe Root (four) and Tom Banton (11) fell to Sonny Baker and Ravindra in the space of four balls to leave the Rockets on 21-2 and provide some hope for the visitors.

However, Ahmed fired 45 runs off 35 deliveries, while Tom Moores also chipped in with an unbeaten 22 as the Rockets cruised to their target with 26 balls remaining.

Leg-spinning all-rounder Ahmed is in both the England ODI and T20 squads to face South Africa after a fine domestic season that has included five centuries batting in the top three for Leicestershire in the County Championship.

The Rockets are second in the table, level on points with Southern Brave - albeit behind on net runs - while the Originals' seventh defeat in eight away from Old Trafford sees them drop to sixth.

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

The Hundred continues live on Sky Sports Cricket on Wednesday with a double header in both the men's and women's competitions as Welsh Fire take on Southern Brave, while London Spirit play the Northern Superchargers.at Lord's.

Trent Rockets are next in action away at the Oval Invincibles on Thursday, while Manchester Originals are not back in action until Sunday against Birmingham Phoenix,

Watch every match across the women's and men's competitions live on Sky Sports from August 5-31.