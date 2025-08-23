The Hundred knockout permutations: Who needs what to qualify for final stages of men's and women's seasons?
Who needs what to qualify for knockout stages of The Hundred? Southern Brave have secured spot in women's final, while Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers have guaranteed places in top three of men's competition - watch The Hundred live in full on Sky Sports
Sunday 24 August 2025 07:41, UK
The 2025 edition of The Hundred has hit the home stretch with places in the knockout stages up for grabs.
The men's and women's sides to finish first in their respective tables will secure direct qualification to the finals at Lord's on Sunday August 31.
The teams coming second and third will meet in the eliminator at The Kia Oval on Saturday August 30, with the winners of those games then also making the final.
Here is the state of play as the league phase enters its final week…
The Hundred - Men's standings
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|Net run-rate
|Invincibles
|7
|5
|2
|20
|+1.733
|Superchargers
|7
|5
|2
|20
|+0.282
|Rockets
|6
|4
|2
|16
|+0.483
|Brave
|7
|3
|4
|12
|−0.286
|Spirit
|7
|3
|4
|12
|−0.516
|Phoenix
|6
|2
|4
|8
|−0.523
|Originals
|6
|2
|4
|8
|−0.544
|Fire
|6
|2
|4
|8
|−0.611
Men's competition
Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers are certain of a top-three finish as they have 20 points with one game remaining and cannot be caught by the sides fourth or below.
Invincibles have the strongest net run-rate at the moment so are best placed to finish first and secure immediate progression to the final at Lord's on Sunday August 31.
Superchargers and Trent Rockets can also end up top of the table as things stand.
How points are scored in The Hundred?
- Win = four points
- Tie/no result - one point
- Defeat = no points
Rockets will rubberstamp a top-three finish if they beat Welsh Fire on Sunday - a result that would see Fire, Brave, Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix eliminated.
Rockets could also advance with defeats in their last two games depending on other results. After Fire, they face Phoenix on Tuesday.
Brave and Spirit must win their one remaining league match and hope other results go their way, while Phoenix, Originals and Fire need to win both their remaining matches to stand a chance.
Remaining men's group fixtures
All games live on Sky Sports, all times UK and Ireland
- Sunday August 24: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens (2.30pm)
- Sunday August 24: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford (6pm)
- Monday August 25: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, The Kia Oval (6.30pm)
- Tuesday August 26: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley (6.30pm)
- Wednesday August 27: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge (6.30pm)
- Thursday August 28: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Utilita Bowl (6.30pm)
The Hundred - Women's standings
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|Net run-rate
|Brave (Q)
|7
|7
|0
|28
|+1.130
|Superchargers
|7
|5
|2
|20
|+1.027
|Originals
|6
|4
|2
|16
|+0.317
|Spirit
|7
|4
|3
|16
|+0.166
|Rockets
|6
|2
|4
|8
|−0.106
|Invincibles (E)
|7
|2
|5
|8
|−0.595
|Fire (E)
|6
|1
|5
|4
|−0.673
|Phoenix (E)
|6
|1
|5
|4
|−1.591
Women's competition
Four teams already know their fate in the women's competition with Brave securing a spot in the final after winning seven matches from seven and Invincibles, Fire and Phoenix eliminated.
Superchargers will reach the eliminator if they beat Originals at Headingley on Tuesday although their net run-rate means they could still progress with defeat depending on other results.
Originals will definitely make the play-offs with two wins from two but one could be enough, while defending champions Spirit must beat the already-eliminated Invincibles and hope for favours from other sides.
Rockets' hopes are slender as they need to beat Fire and Phoenix, and significantly boost their net run-rate, while hoping that Spirit lose their final match and Originals fails to pick up any more points.
Remaining women's group fixtures
All games live on Sky Sports, all times UK and Ireland
- Sunday August 24: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens (11am)
- Sunday August 24: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford (2.30pm)
- Monday August 25: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, The Kia Oval (3pm)
- Tuesday August 26: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley (3pm)
- Wednesday August 27: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge (3pm)
- Thursday August 28: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Utilita Bowl (3pm)
What is net run-rate?
This is used to separate teams on the same number of points during a league format, in the way that goal difference does in football.
Net run-rate in The Hundred is the average runs scored by a team over 100 balls in each game minus the average runs scored against them over 100 balls in each game.
When are the knockout stages in The Hundred?
- Saturday August 30: Eliminator, The Kia Oval (women's game 2.15pm, men's game 6pm)
- Sunday August 31: Final, Lord's (women's game 2.15pm, men's game 6pm)