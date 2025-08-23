The Hundred: Manchester Originals beaten as play-off chances dented and Trent Rockets' hopes stay alive

Manchester Originals' Hundred play-off hopes took a huge dent as they slumped to a 16-run defeat to Birmingham Phoenix - a result that keeps Trent Rockets in the play-off picture.

Beth Mooney's side crumbled to 95 all out in a chase of 112 on a tricky pitch amid a blizzard of loose strokes and four run outs - they were 14-4 after 21 balls - and have slipped to fourth in the standings, behind London Spirit on net run-rate.

Originals can still qualify for the top three but even a win over second-placed Northern Superchargers in their final group game at Headingley on Tuesday may not be enough.

Score summary - Birmingham Phoenix beat Manchester Originals by 16 runs Birmingham Phoenix 111-3 from 100 balls: Ellyse Perry (55no off 48 balls), Sterre Kalis (43no off 39); Deandra Dottin (1-4 from 10 balls), Mahika Gaur (1-5 from 15), Sophie Ecclestone (1-21 from 20) Manchester Originals 95 all out from 100 balls: Seren Smale (29 off 34 balls); Megan Schutt (3-14 from 20 balls), Phoebe Brett (1-11 from 20), Hannah Baker (1-13 from 15)

Superchargers, Spirit, who play already-eliminated Oval Invincibles on Monday, and Trent Rockets, 23-run winners over bottom side Welsh Fire in Sunday's first women's match, are also in the hunt for a place in the eliminator, with table toppers Southern Brave having already guaranteed a spot in the final.

Originals looked favourites to beat Phoenix at halfway after limiting their opponents to 111-3, with Mahika Gaur (1-5), Deandra Dottin (1-4) and Sophie Ecclestone (1-21) all impressing.

Gaur conceded just three runs and took one wicket while bowling 10 balls in a row at the start of the game.

Image: Ellyse Perry hit 55 as Phoenix beat Originals at Emirates Old Trafford

Ellyse Perry (55no off 48) and Sterre Kalis (43no off 29) rallied Phoenix from 17-3 after 27 balls with an unbroken stand of 94 from 73 and that proved crucial as Originals wilted in response.

None of the top four made double figures with Mooney and Kathryn Bryce out for ducks, while top-scorer Seren Smale (29 off 34) was caught ramping the impressive Megan Schutt (3-14).

Rockets beat Fire as Gardner stars in Cardiff

Earlier on in Cardiff, Rockets skipper Ash Gardner shone with bat and ball in her side's win over Fire.

The Australian all-rounder hit 38 from 26 balls before falling to a bouncer from spinner Hayley Matthews as Rockets posted 145-6 - Nat Sciver-Brunt (38 off 27) and Bryony Smith (38 off 27) also starred with the blade.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Trent Rockets lose a wicket from a bouncer... from spinner Hayley Matthews!

Gardner then bagged the key wickets of Sophia Dunkley (26) and Matthews (18) to help restrict Fire to 122-9 in Cardiff, with compatriot and fellow spinner Alana King striking three times.

Rockets now need Originals and Spirit to lose their final group matches and then beat Phoenix on Wednesday to stand a chance of reaching the play-offs.

Fire were already out of play-off contention and will now hope to avoid the wooden spoon - although they will have to defeat Brave on Thursday afternoon to have any hope of that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There was a brief pause during The Hundred game between Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets as the ball went missing in the covers!

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

What's coming up on Monday?

Oval Invincibles welcome London Spirit to The Kia Oval with the the women's match under way from 3pm and the men's getting going at 6.30pm, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Watch every match across the women's and men's competitions in The Hundred live on Sky Sports until August 31.