Archie Vaughan makes maiden century as Somerset advance to knockouts in Metro Bank One-Day Cup

Archie Vaughan, son of former England captain Michael, made his first professional century to guide Somerset through to the quarter-finals of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

Vaughan, 19, struck an unbeaten 109 from 122 balls as Somerset beat Northamptonshire by eight wickets at Taunton.

Vaughan shared an opening stand of 168 with Tom Lammonby (83) as Somerset chased down a target of 239 with 26 balls to spare, in a game that been reduced to 47 overs per side.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It's a day I'll remember for a long time," Vaughan said. "Opening in this competition is very different from facing the new Duke balls in red-ball cricket in April. The competition came at a good time for me and I have really enjoyed it.

"It has been nice to play some strong shots and bat for a long period of time. Hopefully, I can maintain form and take it into the end of the red-ball season."

The victory sealed second place in Group B - and a place in the last eight - for Somerset, as Yorkshire earned an automatic path to the semi-finals by taking top spot with a 76-run win at Kent.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Jamie Wharton hit a maiden 50-over century for Yorkshire as his 118 from 106 balls helped the visitors post 301-9.

Kent were 225 all out in response as they collapsed from a strong position at 122-1 in the 23rd over, with former England spinner Dom Bess taking an impressive 4-43.

The other side to advance from Group B was Middlesex, after they claimed a thrilling one-wicket victory at Lancashire.

Chasing 292 to win, Middlesex's hopes of reaching the knockout stages appeared to be over as they slipped to 127-6, but a superb stand between Nathan Fernandes (92) and Seb Morgan (61) brought them back into contention.

Fernandes was out at the start of the final over with eight still needed, but Noah Cornwell struck a boundary over mid-on to seal the win with one ball to spare.

Worcestershire top Group A

Worcestershire claimed top spot in Group A after sealing a six-wicket victory over Surrey.

Kashif Ali (80) led the Rapids to a comfortable victory as they chased down 267 to win with nine overs to spare.

England bowler Gus Atkinson had earlier impressed with the bat for Surrey, smashing 60 from 48 balls to help his side to 266-6.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Hampshire beat Gloucestershire by five wickets to take second place away from their opponents.

Fletcha Middleton led the way with 92 from 95 balls as chased down 314 to win with eight balls to spare.

Gloucestershire, who would have topped Group A with victory, had posted a strong-looking total from their 49 overs in another reduced game as James Bracey and Ben Charlesworth both made centuries.

However, half-centuries from each of Hampshire's top four put them on the brink of victory, before the middle order finished the job.

Somerset will host Gloucestershire and Hampshire welcome Middlesex in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

The winners of those games will then go on to face Worcestershire and Yorkshire in the semi-finals on Sunday with the final taking place at Trent Bridge on Saturday September 20.