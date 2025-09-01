England vs South Africa: Ashes places potentially up for grabs as Harry Brook's side play three ODIs and three T20s

Almost exactly a month since England completed a gripping Test series against India, they return to international action with six white-ball games versus South Africa, all live on Sky Sports.

The three ODIs and as many T20s against the Proteas may struggle to generate the same intensity, drama and needle as the red-ball fixtures with India but they are still vital as England build for The Ashes and World Cups down the line.

Here is why these matches matter ahead of the opening 50-over clash at Headingley on Tuesday (12.30pm on air, 1pm first ball)…

England ODI squad to play South Africa Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith

England T20I squad to face South Africa Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

Ashes places up for grabs?

Sure, the formats may be different, but strong white-ball displays from a few England players over the next few weeks could perhaps nail down spots on the Ashes tour.

We are thinking primarily of leg-spinning all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, slow left-armer Liam Dawson and fast bowler Sonny Baker.

Spin duo Rehan and Dawson are possibly competing for one Ashes spot as back-up to Shoaib Bashir.

Dawson, 35, was preferred to Rehan, 21, for the fourth Test against India in Manchester after Bashir was sidelined with a busted finger.

The veteran put in a solid if unspectacular performance in his first Test in eight years, striking with just his seventh ball on comeback but then failing to exploit the small amount of rough on offer in the second innings as he went wicketless.

Dawson was then left out of the series finale at The Kia Oval as Ben Stokes' shoulder injury led to a change in the balance of the side.

Young pup Rehan may now have stolen a march on his senior rival with his 23 County Championship wickets at an average of 19 this season - the Leicestershire man adding control to skill - backed up by five centuries batting in the top three. He also ended The Hundred with 12 wickets and 189 runs for Trent Rockets.

Baker, meanwhile, has impressed with his pace and ability while troubling top players in The Hundred. They include Joe Root, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow and, perhaps most pertinently ahead of The Ashes, Australia's Steve Smith…

If the 22-year-old impresses in his first experience of international cricket against South Africa, he may make the Test party or at least be next cab off the rank.

A first professional hundred for Bethell?

Barring injury, Jacob Bethell looks poised to be England's back-up batter in The Ashes but, as it stands, he will fulfil that role having never scored a professional century.

The ODIs against South Africa are perhaps a real chance for him to break his duck, with the left-hander set to bat in the middle-order spot from where he crunched 82 from 53 balls at Edgbaston during the 3-0 sweep of West Indies earlier this summer.

More importantly, though, they could give Bethell valuable time in the middle ahead of The Ashes, something he has lacked this season after a solitary County Championship game for Warwickshire and just one Test appearance for England.

In that one Test appearance, against India at The Oval, he looked incredibly rusty while amassing just 11 runs across both innings.

Looking ahead to 2027 ODI World Cup

England's dire ODI form prior to the 3-0 drubbing of West Indies in late May and early June had seen the 2019 world champions plummet to eighth in the rankings, putting qualification for the 2027 50-over World Cup in an element of doubt.

The top eight sides in the world - or top nine should already-qualified co-hosts South Africa finish in the top eight - at the cut-off point in March 2027 will make the tournament later that year, with those outside having to enter a qualifying competition.

England's fear of missing out has been largely alleviated with the series sweep of West Indies giving the side an eight-point cushion over ninth-placed West Indies and 11 over 10th-placed Bangladesh.

They are not completely home and hosed but more success against South Africa would go a long way to making that the case.

Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith are set to continue an opening partnership that prospered in two of the three ODIs versus West Indies - fifty stands coming either side of both players making ducks in game two - and Root to no doubt flourish at No 3.

Building for 2026 T20 World Cup

Before the 50-over showpiece in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027 comes the next 20-over jamboree in India and Sri Lanka in February and March 2026.

England will definitely be in that competition after reaching the semi-finals of the previous edition in 2024, so their short-form focus is on getting a side ready to challenge for the title in what will be captain Harry Brook's first global tournament in charge.

The T20s against a strong South Africa offer the chance for Dawson, left-arm quick Luke Wood and top-order batter Tom Banton to cement places in the squad.

For South Africa, 22-year-old batter Dewald Brevis could play a crucial role against England and in the World Cup early next year.

The right-hander smoked a 56-ball 125 against Australia in a recent T20 international in Darwin - a knock that contained eight sixes and 12 fours - before following that up with 26-ball 53 in Cairns in which he cleared the ropes six times.

Nicknamed 'Baby AB' with his batting style and mannerisms akin to Proteas great AB de Villiers, Brevis is one to watch.

Image: South Africa's Dewald Brevis is a batter of real talent, recently scoring a 41-ball T20I century against Australia

South Africa ODI squad to face England Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

South Africa T20 squad to face England Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

England v South Africa fixtures

All live on Sky Sports, all times UK and Ireland 🕰️

First ODI: Tuesday September 2 (1pm) - Headingley

Tuesday September 2 (1pm) - Headingley Second ODI: Thursday September 4 (1pm) - Lord's

Thursday September 4 (1pm) - Lord's Third ODI: Sunday September 7 (11am) - Utilita Bowl

Sunday September 7 (11am) - Utilita Bowl First T20: Wednesday September 10 (6.30pm) - Sophia Gardens Cardiff

Wednesday September 10 (6.30pm) - Sophia Gardens Cardiff Second T20: Friday September 12 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Friday September 12 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Third T20: Sunday September 14 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

