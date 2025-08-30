The Hundred: Davina Perrin's record-breaking ton helps Northern Superchargers beat London Spirit and book place in final

Northern Superchargers' opener Davina Perrin credited Sir Viv Richards and Brian Lara as sources of inspiration as she smashed a record-breaking ton to lead her side to a 42-run win over London Spirit at The Oval in the women's eliminator as they booked their place in Sunday's final.

The 18-year-old opener broke multiple records during her 43-ball outing, hitting the fastest ton in the women's Hundred and the second fastest overall while also becoming only the second batter in the women’s competition to make triple figures after Tammy Beaumont in 2023.

Perrin (101) shared a stunning 105-run opening partnership with Alice Davidson-Richards (18) after being inserted as the Superchargers went past the 200 mark for the first time in the women's competition, posting 214-5, before the pair were run out by Charli Knott and Cordelia Griffith respectively.

Sarah Glenn then (1-33) dismissed Annabel Sutherland (5), whilst Knott (1-40) had skipper Hollie Armitage (0) caught at cover off Charlie Dean (1-37), leaving the Superchargers 176-5.

However, an unbeaten partnership worth 38 runs at the death between Nicola Carey (31) and Bess Heath (9) saw Superchargers post a defendable total, with the final over going for 22 runs thanks to Carey.

Chasing 215 for victory in reply, Superchargers made a perfect start with Grace Ballinger (3-22) and Kate Cross (2-29) striking immediately as Spirit fell to 12-3.

A 63-run partnership between Cordelia Griffith (29) and Charli Knott (40) helped to steady the ship, but Annabel Sutherland (3-40) and Carey (1-40) had both players caught at extra cover in the space of three balls to initiate another mini collapse.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Perrin reached her second fifty of the Hundred season with this big six

That saw Ballinger remove Issy Wong (6) with a slower delivery and Cross having her England team-mate Dean caught at mid-off.

Sutherland then struck twice in two balls to see off Glenn (4) and Gray (0), and the defending champions were left needing 46 runs from four balls, a mathematically impossible task, as they fell to a heavy defeat.

Georgia Redmayne (50no) did, however, notch an unbeaten half-century off the final ball of the innings and top-scored for her side.

Superchargers will face table-toppers Southern Brave in the women's final, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday, August 31 at Lord's.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Teenager Perrin credits Richards and Lara as inspiration

Perrin said she was "buzzing" after helping her side to the final and credited "Sir Viv Richards' flair and Brian Lara's ability to score big" as her inspiration.

"I am buzzing to be through to the final. We have a very talented group and I am just glad we got over the line today," Perrin, the Meerkat Match Hero said.

"[Head coach] Lisa Keightley told me to puff my chest out and that really worked. It was all I planned on doing and it worked.

"I love Sir Viv Richards' flair and Brian Lara's ability to score big and that hunger to do so. That's all I am thinking about.

"My dad always had the YouTube videos up and I have been watching them since I was six or seven, so I always try and channel them.

"I love the West Indies and that era of cricket."

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played

In the knockouts, if a match is tied a Super 5 - another five balls - will be played to determine a winner

What's next in The Hundred?

Northern Superchargers will face Southern Brave in final at Lord's on Sunday, August 31 - the women's final is at 2.15pm and the men's at 6pm, live on Sky Sports.

Watch every match in the women's and men's competitions in The Hundred live on Sky Sports. Stream cricket and more with NOW.