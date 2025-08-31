The Hundred: Oval Invincibles beat Trent Rockets to seal historic three-peat at Lord's

Oval Invincibles sealed a historic Hundred three-peat with a commanding 26-run win over Trent Rockets in the 2025 men's final at Lord's.

Electing to bat, the two-time reigning champions unleashed a batting blitz, led by Will Jacks' explosive 72 off 41 balls - the highest individual score in a men's final - to post 168-5 from their 100 balls.

Set a joint-record target of 169 for glory, the Rockets saw their hopes of clinching a second Hundred title crumble at the hands of Nathan Sowter.

Score summary – Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Oval Invincibles 168-5 from 100 balls: Will Jacks (72 off 41 balls), Jordan Cox (40 off 28); Marcus Stoinis (2-40 off 20 balls), Dillon Pennington (1-23 off 20 balls) Trent Rockets 142-8 from 100 balls: Marcus Stoinis (64 off 38 balls), Tom Banton (23 off 21); Nathan Sowter (3-25 off 20 balls), Saqib Mahmood (1-10 off 15 balls)

The spinner tore through the top order, claiming the wickets of Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, and Tom Banton in a devastating seven-ball spell.

And after a razor-sharp stumping from Sam Billings brought David Willey's promising innings to an abrupt halt, Sowter took a fine catch in the deep to remove George Linde as the Rockets were left needing 81 runs from the final 30 balls.

Marcus Stoinis (64 off 38) and Ross Whiteley launched three sixes in four balls in a late Rockets stand of resistance, but Saqib Mahmood brilliantly ran Whiteley out to snuff out any hopes of a comeback before claiming the wicket of Stoinis with the final ball to seal Invincibles' place in the history books.

