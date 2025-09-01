Jamie Overton rules himself out of Ashes contention as England all-rounder puts red-ball career on hold

England all-rounder Jamie Overton has announced he is putting his red-ball career on hold, ruling himself out of a potential spot on this winter's Ashes tour.

The pace bowler featured in England's last Test of the summer against India last month and had a strong chance of featuring in the squad for the hotly-anticipated trip to Australia despite a mixed outing at the Kia Oval.

The selectors will now need to look elsewhere after he shared his decision to focus exclusively on white-ball opportunities, and Durham's Matthew Potts could find himself moving back up the pecking order after being overlooked this year.

While Overton stopped short of declaring his retirement from first-class cricket, at the age of 31 it looks unlikely that he will be back in the Test reckoning.

His appearance against India was just his second cap, coming three years after his first and he does not currently have a central contract with the ECB.

Overton, who is part of the England ODI squad that takes on South Africa at Headingley on Tuesday, posted on X: "After a great deal of thought I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket.

"At this stage of my career, with the demands of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it's no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally."

England v South Africa fixtures

All live on Sky Sports, all times UK and Ireland 🕰️

First ODI: Tuesday September 2 (1pm) - Headingley

Tuesday September 2 (1pm) - Headingley Second ODI: Thursday September 4 (1pm) - Lord's

Thursday September 4 (1pm) - Lord's Third ODI: Sunday September 7 (11am) - Utilita Bowl

Sunday September 7 (11am) - Utilita Bowl First T20: Wednesday September 10 (6.30pm) - Sophia Gardens Cardiff

Wednesday September 10 (6.30pm) - Sophia Gardens Cardiff Second T20: Friday September 12 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Friday September 12 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Third T20: Sunday September 14 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

