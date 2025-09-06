Vitality Blast: Liam Livingstone powers Lancashire to win over Kent to book Finals Day spot

Liam Livingstone came up with a remarkable undefeated 85 from 45 balls to book Lancashire's ticket to Vitality Blast Finals Day as they beat Kent by three wickets at Old Trafford.

Throughout his innings, Livingstone was eyeing the boundary, knocking seven sixes and four fours on the way to wrapping up his side's win with nine balls remaining as they reached their target of 154.

Stand out for Kent was Fred Klaassen (3-14) but even his bowling did not prove the difference as Lancashire got over the line.

It was the Spitfires who won the toss and decided to bat but their innings got off to a horror start as Tawanda Muyeye (0) fell from the first delivery at the hands of Luke Wood (3-29).

That brought Zak Crawley (27) to the crease on his return to the side but, after 18 deliveries, he was sent walking with his side on 65-3.

Livingstone then took his chance to shine with the ball as he claimed 2-21 from a four-over spell, working in unison with Tom Hartley (1-21) to decimate Kent's attacking abilities.

Joey Evison (27) and Grant Stewart (25) attempted to rally for the visitors but Tom Aspinwall (2-12), alongside Wood, finished the job as Kent were all out for 153.

Despite a relatively low target to chase, Kent were perked up as Lancashire quickly fell to 5-2, Phil Salt (3) and Luke Wells (1) departing early before captain Keaton Jennings (4) also failed to make a dent.

However, Livingstone then took centre stage and started by slapping Nathan Gilchrist (0-37) for six as he asserted his dominance.

Ashton Turner (22) stayed alongside Livingstone until he was caught at deep midwicket, Livingstone having rapidly made a half-century from 25 deliveries in that time.

Former Lancashire spinner Matt Parkinson (2-46) then piled the pressure on as he dismissed Michael Jones (28) and Tom Hartley (0) but that only saw Livingstone ramp up once again, the boundaries returning as he got his side into Finals Day with his superb unbeaten 85.

Vitality Blast quarter-finals

Wednesday Sep 3 (The Kia Oval): Northants beat Surrey by seven runs

Northants beat Surrey by seven runs Friday Sep 5 (Chester-le-Street): Hampshire beat Durham by 26 runs

Hampshire beat Durham by 26 runs Saturday Sep 6: Lancashire beat Kent by three wickets

Lancashire beat Kent by three wickets Saturday Sep 6: Somerset vs Bears (Taunton, 6.30pm)

The winners advance to Finals Day at Edgbaston on Saturday September 13, which is live in full on Sky Sports.

