 Skip to content

English cricket figure investigated over sexual assault, spiking allegations by Metropolitan Police

The Metropolitan Police has said in a statement that a man in his 40s was interviewed under caution on June 5 over alleged incident in May; ECB has declined to comment

Saturday 13 September 2025 13:12, UK

Cricket ball

A well-known figure within English cricket is being investigated by police over allegations of spiking two women and sexually assaulting one of them.

As first reported by the Daily Telegraph, a man in his 40s was questioned under caution by the Metropolitan Police in June after a complaint over an alleged incident on May 22 at a pub in the SW6 area of south-west London, which covers Fulham and Parsons Green.

Spiking is giving someone alcohol or drugs without them knowing or agreeing.

In a statement to Sky Sports, the Metropolitan Police said: "We are currently investigating allegations of spiking and sexual assault against two women that took place on Thursday, 22 May at a pub in the SW6 area.

"Two women are believed to have been spiked with one also allegedly sexually assaulted.

"A man in his 40s was interviewed under caution on Thursday, 5 June.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage."

The ECB declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract