English cricket figure investigated over sexual assault, spiking allegations by Metropolitan Police

A well-known figure within English cricket is being investigated by police over allegations of spiking two women and sexually assaulting one of them.

As first reported by the Daily Telegraph, a man in his 40s was questioned under caution by the Metropolitan Police in June after a complaint over an alleged incident on May 22 at a pub in the SW6 area of south-west London, which covers Fulham and Parsons Green.

Spiking is giving someone alcohol or drugs without them knowing or agreeing.

In a statement to Sky Sports, the Metropolitan Police said: "We are currently investigating allegations of spiking and sexual assault against two women that took place on Thursday, 22 May at a pub in the SW6 area.

"Two women are believed to have been spiked with one also allegedly sexually assaulted.

"A man in his 40s was interviewed under caution on Thursday, 5 June.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage."

The ECB declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.