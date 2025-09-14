Ashes 2025/26: England head coach Brendon McCullum says captain Ben Stokes progressing well ahead of Australia series

England head coach Brendon McCullum backed Test captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Mark Wood to be fit in time for the Ashes, describing this winter's series as an "unbelievable opportunity" for the side.

England are looking to regain the Ashes for the first time in 10 years and, at the same time, address their dismal record in Australia since their succesful 2010/11 tour - having failed to win a single Test in 15 attempts, losing 13.

Stokes missed the final Test of this summer's drawn series with India due to a shoulder injury, while Wood has been out since February after having knee surgery.

But McCullum is optimistic over the prospects of both, adding that he'd be keen to unleah a pure pace attack also containing Jofra Archer for the first Test in Perth on November 21 in a bid to "land an early blow".

"Stokes is progressing well," McCullum told Sky Sports during the washed-out third T20 international between England and South Africa at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

"Everyone knows Stokes' thirst for hard work and his enthusiasm to captain England, to lead the team down to Australia for the challenge that awaits.

"I anticipate that he'll be fully fit and ready to go in that series; he's progressing well and he's excited about what's ahead."

McCullum confident of Wood's 'thunderbolts' for Ashes

On Wood's fitness, McCullum added: "He is progressing. We've taken things pretty carefully, and he's had a couple of minor setbacks throughout.

"The work he's put in, the constant rehab he's had to do over his career, yet the thirst and enthusiasm to represent his country is undoubted.

Image: England fast bowler Mark Wood has been missing since February after having knee surgery

"We know when he's at his best he terrifies opposition batters and can be a match-winner in a blink of an eye.

"We're very confident we'll have him fit and ready for the Ashes, ready to release thunderbolts."

As for the possibility of Archer, Wood and Stokes lining up together in the series opener, despite the trio's chequered injury history, McCullum was open to the idea.

"You need to land an early blow, both teams will be looking to do the same," he said.

"You've just got to work out what conditions suit which bowlers for them to be at their most effective, knowing it's a five-Test series.

"In principle, you'd like to unleash some fast bowlers early in the series, but we'll just have to work out what that looks like when we get closer."

Image: Stokes is expected to return from injury in time to lead England on this winter's Ashes tour of Australia

And on England's prospects going into such a defining series, McCullum added: "We've got a united side and a team that is able to handle situations and pressure, and is able to block out the outside noise.

"It doesn't guarantee you success, and there will be times over those couple of months where we will be challenged.

"It's now about how we handle the pressure and those moments when the light is at its brightest.

"What an opportunity that is - an unbelievable opportunity - and it's going to be a cracking series.

"We know Australia are a very good cricket team and it's an incredibly difficult country to tour. We're going to be tested but the prize at the end is worth the fight."

