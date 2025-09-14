Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in dominant showing in Dubai as captain Suryakumar Yadav stars

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Dubai to retain their 100 per cent record in Men's Group A in the T20 Asia Cup.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with an unbeaten 47 runs from 37 balls but the damage was done for Pakistan with the bat as they managed just 127-9 from their 20 overs.

India's three-pronged spin attack laid the foundation for victory and the tournament's defending champions took a wicket with the first legal delivery of the match as Saim Ayub fell to a golden duck for the second time in his career.

Pakistan failed to really change the momentum thereafter with Sahibzada Farhan's 40 runs off 44 balls the best any of their batsmen managed.

Shaheen Shah Afridi struck 33 off 16 late on to give the score some respectability, but with Kuldeep Yadav taking three wickets, the advantage was India's and they chased down the modest victory target with 25 balls to spare.

Abhishek Sharma's aggressive 31 from 13 balls - which included six boundaries - and Tilak Varma's 31 from 31 balls supplemented the fine innings from captain Yadav, with the latter pair combining in a 56-run stand as the reigning 20-overs world champions romped home.

Ayub took three wickets for Pakistan, but India secured their 15th victory in their last 18 matches against Pakistan, when the skipper took the team home in style with a swept six off Sufiyan Muqeem.

Victory means India maintain stay top of Group A ahead of Pakistan, while Oman and the United Arab Emirates - both defeated in their opening matches - play each other on Monday.

What's next on Sky Sports Cricket?

Watch Surrey vs Nottinghamshire in the County Championship, each day live on Sky Sports Cricket from Monday 15 September to Friday 19 September.

Then watch the Men's Metro Bank One Day Cup final between Hampshire and Worcestershire on Saturday 20 September, with coverage beginning from 10.15am live on Sky Sports Cricket.