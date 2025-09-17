Jacob Bethell captains England to four-wicket win over Ireland in first T20I in Malahide

England's prowess with the bat ensured Jacob Bethell savoured victory on his record-breaking outing as captain as Ireland's bowlers failed to replicate their heroics with the bat in a four-wicket defeat in the first T20I in Malahide.

Bethell, leading in Harry Brook's absence at the age of 21, put Ireland in to bat but his bowlers toiled as the hosts piled on 196-3 in 20 overs to set England what appeared to be a competitive 197 for victory.

But Phil Salt (89 off 46 balls) and Jos Buttler (28 off 10) proved it was anything but, blasting 74 off 28 balls in a merciless first-wicket stand to set England on their way to the win.

Score summary - Ireland England first T20I Ireland 196-3 after 20 overs: Harry Tector (61no off 36), Lorcan Tucker (55 off 36); Adil Rashid (1-36), Liam Dawson (1-39), Jamie Overton (1-40) England 197-6 in 17.4 overs: Phil Salt (89 off 46 balls), Jos Buttler (28 off 10), Sam Curran (27 off 15); Graham Hume (2-36), Matthew Humphreys (2-44)

Bethell was not at his best with the bat but still contributed 24 runs to England's chase, which was steered most of the way home by another imperious display from Salt, who fell agonisingly short of following his heroic 141 against South Africa with a fifth T20I century.

It was instead left to Jamie Overton to hit the winning runs as England's first T20 victory over Ireland secured a 1-0 lead in the series ahead of the second and third T20s on September 19 and 21 respectively.

Bethell captaincy begins with Ireland win

Image: England's Phil Salt batting against Ireland in the first T20I

Ireland's innings was anchored by a 123-run stand between Lorcan Tucker (55) and Harry Tector (61*), after openers Paul Stirling and Ross Adair put on 57 for the first wicket.

Both men holed out to spin, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid the beneficiaries, before Tucker and Tector picked up the baton with their blistering third-wicket stand.

George Dockrell came to the crease for exactly one ball, a full toss which he hammered over the mid-wicket boundary for Ireland's 12th six of the day.

Image: Adil Rashid removed Ireland captain Paul Stirling

It was the final act of a disappointing bowling performance from an England attack that lacked bite in the absence of Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse.

In response, England's batting depth and quality compensated for their struggles with the ball. Despite twice as many errors with the bat, not even the loss of six wickets could derail their run chase.

Bethell relishes batting after Salt, Buttler

Image: Bethell enjoyed a winning start as England's youngest ever captain

England captain Jacob Bethell told TNT Sports: "It feels pretty special and to win the first one is always nice. A great feeling and can't wait to go again on Friday.

"It was a good total for Ireland. I think coming off we would have said a couple too many, but we didn't know how this ground was going to play.

"I think the opening partnership [between Salt and Buttler] averages 55 or something crazy. Batting after them is pretty nice and we have a lot of batting and depth."

Positives in defeat for Ireland

Ireland captain Paul Stirling told TNT Sports: "We will take all the positives, of which there are multiple. Hopefully over the three-match series we will show improvement in all areas.

"You know you have got to get everything right in the second innings and we didn't quite manage that. But I am proud of the lads and their efforts."

Salt: Attacking looks good when it works

Player of the match Phil Salt (89 off 46 balls) told TNT Sport: "I enjoyed that. It was a pretty good wicket and a good wicket to bat on when you get going - it was fun.

"We [Buttler and I] tried to take it on early and when it works it looks really good.

"From what I saw, it was a really good effort from Ireland. I think they did really well to get to that total. At the end of the day, we have come here and got the win and we are happy with that."