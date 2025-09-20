Worcestershire beat Hampshire to win Metro Bank One Day Cup after thrilling rain-reduced final at Trent Bridge
Worcestershire secure first List A title since 1994, dedicate victory to former spinner Josh Baker, who passed away at age of 20 in May 2024; Hampshire's Kyle Abbott falls on to boundary rope attempting a catch as Worcestershire win rain-affected game with two balls to spare in Nottingham
Saturday 20 September 2025 20:20, UK
Worcestershire secured the Metro Bank One Day Cup title in thrilling fashion as Hampshire suffered final disappointment for the second successive Saturday.
Chasing a revised 188 from 27 overs to win a rain-affected game at Trent Bridge, Worcestershire triumphed by three wickets on DLS with two balls to spare when Hampshire's Kyle Abbott fell on to the boundary cushion after catching Henry Cullen.
Abbott's error at deep backward square, which occurred with the Rapids needing four from three deliveries, came after excellent cameos with the bat from Ethan Brookes (57 off 34) and Matthew Waite (16no off five) in Nottingham.
- Scorecard: Hampshire vs Worcestershire 🏏📋
- Get the Sky Sports push notifications you want 🔔
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract 📺📱
Score summary - Hampshire vs Worcestershire
Hampshire 237-7 from 45 overs: Ali Orr (110 from 130 balls), Nick Gubbins (38 from 45); Matthew Waite (3-60), Ben Allison (2-41)
Worcestershire 188-7 from 26.4 overs (target 188 from 27 overs): Ethan Brookes (57 from 34 balls), Jake Libby (37 from 40); Scott Currie (5-34)
The victory was an emotional one for Worcestershire following the death of 20-year-old spinner Josh Baker in May 2024, with the players dedicating their success to him.
'If there is a team to lose to, it is Worcestershire'
Hampshire captain Nick Gubbins - whose county were beaten by Somerset in last weekend's Vitality Blast final at Edgbaston - said of the One Day Cup loss: "I won't lie, it's a really tough defeat to take. But, if there is a team I'd like to lose to, it would Worcestershire.
"For what they've been through - with the passing of Josh (Baker) - it's been incredibly tough for them. I'm happy for them and I hope they celebrate the win."
Rapids skipper Jake Libby added: "We speak a lot about Josh (Baker) in our changing room. He was a special kid and it was devastating what happened.
"It's been a very tough couple of years, we wore him on the front of our shirts today so it seems apt we will be lifting the trophy."
Currie five-for comes in vain for Hampshire
Hampshire saw Scott Currie (5-34 from six overs) take a five-wicket haul and Ali Orr (110 off 130) hit a century in a losing cause - Orr's knock underpinning his side's 237-7 from 45 overs.
Currie - released from the England T20 squad in Ireland in order to play - took three wickets in the penultimate over, including that of Brookes.
But Waite - who had earlier clamed three wickets - clubbed his first ball for six and then cleared the ropes again in the final over which began with Worcestershire requiring 13 from six deliveries.
The title, Worcestershire's first in List A cricket since 1994, comes days after their relegation from County Championship Division One was confirmed.
Hampshire will now turn their attentions to securing red-ball safety with the south-coast side one place and two points above Durham, who sit in the second and final relegation spot ahead of the final round of fixtures from Wednesday.
Hampshire host title-chasing Surrey, with the visitors needing a win to stand a chance of leapfrogging table-toppers Nottinghamshire.