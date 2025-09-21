No handshakes between India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha for second game running at Asia Cup in the UAE; the sides' matches in this T20 tournament are their first against each other since the India-Pakistan military conflict earlier this year

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: No handshakes between captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha

There were no handshakes between India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha in Sunday's Asia Cup encounter

There were no handshakes between captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha once again as India faced Pakistan for the second time in the 2025 Asia Cup.

The two nations are playing each other for the first time since the military conflict earlier this year, which took place after a deadly militant attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir.

India refused to shake hands after beating Pakistan by seven wickets a week ago, while handshakes also did not take place between the skippers at the toss for that game.

Image: India and Pakistan are playing each other for the second time in the tournament

Pakistan subsequently protested against match referee Andy Pycroft for condoning what they perceived as unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Pycroft remained as match referee for this latest India-Pakistan fixture, after issuing an apology, but there was no handshake between the Zimbabwean and Salman at Sunday's toss.

Speaking after the game against Pakistan last week, Suryakumar said the Indian team were aligned with Board of Control for Cricket in India and government instructions that players would not shake hands with Pakistan players.

India are the designated hosts of the eight-nation Asia Cup, but the T20 tournament is being played in the United Arab Emirates because India and Pakistan only play each other on neutral territory.