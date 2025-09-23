Dickie Bird: Legendary cricket umpire dies aged 92, Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces

Harold Dennis 'Dickie' Bird MBE OBE, one of the most famous umpires in cricket, has died at the age of 92; his home county Yorkshire said he 'leaves a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy'

Legendary cricket umpire Dickie Bird has died aged 92, Yorkshire County Cricket Club has announced.

Harold Dennis 'Dickie' Bird MBE OBE became one of the most famous umpires in cricket, officiating 66 Tests and 69 one-day internationals, as well as three World Cup finals.

He was appointed an MBE in 1986 and an OBE in 2012 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to cricket.

In a statement, Bird's home county Yorkshire said: "He died peacefully at home at the age of 92 and he leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy - and a legion of admirers across generations.

"He will be truly missed by all at the club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire's history."

Image: Harold Dennis (Dickie) Bird with his OBE in 2012

Bird was born in Barnsley and played club cricket with England batter Geoffrey Boycott and presenter Sir Michael Parkinson.

He began his cricketing career at Yorkshire where he notched a career-best of 181 not out before moving to Leicestershire.

He retired at the age of 32 with an average of 20.71.

Bird officiated a county match for the first time in 1970 and stood in his first Test just three years later.

Michael Atherton was credited with organising the unprecedented guard of honour with which England and India welcomed Bird on the occasion of his 66th and final Test at Lord's.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bird came to be one of the best-known figures in the sport, an outstanding umpire also famous for his amusing interactions with players and fans alike, as well as his seeming talent for being involved in quirky, memorable moments.

Among the incidents that saw his legend grow were a bomb scare at Lord's, when he observed proceedings while sitting on the covers in the centre of the pitch, the burst water pipes at Headingley and his entertaining exchange of opinions with a frustrated crowd, a first recorded instance of 'good light stopped play' thanks to a Trent Bridge greenhouse and an elbow injury sustained while slipping in the showers at the Women's World Cup.

The last match Bird officially umpired in was a fixture between Yorkshire and Warwickshire at Headingley in 1998.

Image: Dickie Bird walks out to a guard of honour for his last official match in 1998 between Yorkshire and Warwickshire

"The thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Dickie's family and friends during this time," Yorkshire said.

"He will be truly missed by all at the club, having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here, and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire's history.

"Further details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared in due course, and the club will be looking to honour him in a variety of ways in the coming weeks."

Image: Dickie Bird pictured with Mick Jagger at The Oval in 2000

Tributes pour in for Bird

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once