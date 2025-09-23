Ashes 2025/26: Ben Stokes, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer included in England's 16-player squad for series in Australia

Ben Stokes, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer have all been included in England's Ashes squad as the trio continue their respective injury comebacks ahead of the series in Australia in November but there is no place for Chris Woakes.

Captain Stokes is recovering from a shoulder injury that saw him miss the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval in August, but "remains on track to be available" for the first Test against Australia, starting on Friday November 21 in Perth.

Pace bowler Wood is selected despite being sidelined from England's summer Tests following left knee surgery, but seamer Woakes is not considered because of fitness and his ongoing recovery from a dislocated shoulder sustained during the fifth India Test.

Archer is included for the five-Test series down under following his successful return to the Test side this summer after a four-year absence.

Meanwhile, Harry Brook replaces Ollie Pope as England's Test vice-captain. The Yorkshireman was appointed England's white-ball captain, taking over from Jos Buttler, last year.

There is also a Test recall for Surrey's Will Jacks, whose only two previous caps came on the victorious tour of Pakistan in 2022.

Jacks, 26, is expected to be fit despite sustaining a broken finger during England's T20I series against South Africa earlier this month.

The all-rounder has also been picked as a potential second spinning option behind fit again Shoaib Bashir, who fractured a finger in the third Test victory over India at Lord's in July.

Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed misses out despite impressive performances this season with bat and ball for his county.

Elsewhere, fast bowler Matthew Potts is selected following Jamie Overton's decision to take an indefinite break from Test cricket hoping to make his first Test appearance since last December against New Zealand in Hamilton.

England Test squad for Ashes tour of Australia Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

As well as the 16-strong squad for the Ashes series, England have also selected IT20 and ODI squads for the white-ball tour of New Zealand preceding it and beginning in Christchurch on Saturday October 18.

Zak Crawley receives his first call-up to the IT20 squad, having previously represented England at Test and ODI level.

In the ODI squad, there are call-ups for all-rounders Sam Curran and Liam Dawson. Lancashire seamer Luke Wood is also added after impressing in IT20 cricket for England while Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and Archer will be rested for the IT20 series.

Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood misses the New Zealand tour after undergoing minor knee surgery.

An England Lions squad for the tour of Australia, which will mirror the start of the Ashes with matches in Perth, Canberra, and Brisbane, will be announced in due course.

England ODI squad to tour New Zealand Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

England T20 squad to tour New Zealand Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

England's schedule for remainder of 2025

T20 series in New Zealand (October)

First T20: Saturday October 18 (7.15am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Saturday October 18 (7.15am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch Second T20: Monday October 20 (7.15am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Monday October 20 (7.15am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch Third T20: Thursday October 23 (7.15am) - Eden Park, Auckland

ODI series in New Zealand (October and November)

First ODI: Sunday October 26 (1am) - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Sunday October 26 (1am) - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Second ODI: Wednesday October 29 (1am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton

Wednesday October 29 (1am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton Third ODI: Saturday November 1 (1am) - Sky Stadium, Wellington

The Ashes in Australia (November 2025 - January 2026)