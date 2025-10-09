PCA Awards 2025: Jordan Cox, Emma Lamb, Rehan Ahmed and Davina Perrin big winners; Joe Root, Nat Sciver-Brunt and more also recognised

Jordan Cox, Emma Lamb, Rehan Ahmed and Davina Perrin were the big winners at the 2025 Professional Cricketers' Association Awards in partnership with Toyota.

Essex batter Cox was named Toyota PCA Men's Player of the Year after an excellent domestic summer for his county and Hundred champions Oval Invincibles preceded a first England half-century during the recent T20 international series victory in Ireland.

Lamb, meanwhile, took the women's award after impressing all summer long in domestic cricket and for England, with the batter now part of her country's World Cup squad for the ongoing tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Cox - who was the leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred this year and also scored his maiden T20 century - saw off competition from the likes of England Test batter Joe Root and Surrey opener Dom Sibley to win his player-voted award.

The right-hander is now hoping to "show the selectors I'm capable of playing Test cricket" when he tours Australia with the Lions this winter.

Lamb - the top run-scorer in the Women's Metro Bank One Day Cup - beat England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, among others, to secure her accolade.

Perrin, Ahmed rewarded for excellent summers

Perrin, 19, took Toyota Women's Young Player of the Year, with the batter scoring a stunning 42-ball century for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred eliminator before her side won the tournament for the first time a day later.

Perrin amassed in excess of 1,000 domestic runs this summer - another highlight was a hundred in the One Day Cup - and she is now eyeing an England call-up.

She said: "It's almost surreal, I'd never played in front of crowds as big as in The Hundred. When you've got a great team around you it makes it even more special.

"The biggest thing for me is that I'm maximising my potential and hopefully the England honours will come."

Ahmed claimed Toyota Men's Young Player of the Year after a summer in which his five first-class centuries and 23 wickets - including a 13-wicket match haul in a game against Derbyshire - helped the Foxes win County Championship Division Two and secure promotion.

The 21-year-old's white-ball exploits included averaging 15.90 while taking 12 wickets for Trent Rockets in The Hundred but he says the longer form matters more.

Image: England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed helped Leicestershire achieve County Championship promotion

"My red-ball season was great and I want to be a regular in the England team - it's more important to me than the white-ball stuff," he said.

"Being given the opportunity to perform and then repaying the coaches with my form for Leicestershire has been great. I said I wanted to bat up the order and for the coaches to say yes was a massive factor, because I do take a lot of pride in my batting."

Who were among the other winners?

A number of international awards were also handed out with Sciver-Brunt named Women's IT20 Player of the Summer and Amy Jones collecting the ODI accolade.

Image: England captain Nat Sciver-Brut was named Vitality IT20 Women's Player of the Summer

On the men's side, Harry Brook won Test Player of the Summer with Root picking up the ODI award and Jos Buttler the T20 prize.

Elsewhere, the PCA Outstanding Contribution Award went to Graham Gooch for his support of the game, including extensive donations to the Cricketers' Trust, an organisation that supports PCA members and their immediate families when they need it most.

Full award winners from PCA Awards in partnership with Toyota

