James Anderson: England's leading Test wicket-taker in talks to extend Lancashire contract
The most prolific seam bowler in Test history has agreed to extend his contract at his county Lancashire, on a year-long deal; James Anderson returned to T20 cricket this year after a 10-year hiatus while also featuring in the County Championships, the Blast and The Hundred in 2025
Thursday 16 October 2025 15:38, UK
England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson is in talks to extend his contract with Lancashire.
Anderson, 43, agreed a year-long deal at Old Trafford for the 2025 season after retiring from international cricket.
He took 17 wickets in the County Championship this year and returned to T20 cricket after a 10-year absence, also featuring in the Blast and The Hundred via wildcard.
A new deal could see Anderson play beyond his 44th birthday. He made his Lancashire debut in 2001, seven years before his team-mate Rocky Flintoff was born.
While he signed with the Red Rose county again earlier this year, Anderson missed the first five games of the season with a calf injury.
His initial prognosis of a month out was extended by two weeks, but he was back in time for the County Championship game against Derbyshire which ended in a draw.
Anderson even took the reins as captain in the second half of the season for Lancashire, deputising for Marcus Harris, while he was also picked up by Manchester Originals in The Hundred.