New Zealand vs England third T20I: Eden Park washout hands tourists series win

England endured more frustration at the hands of New Zealand's weather as the third and final T20 international was washed out after just 22 balls were bowled in Auckland.

Chasing a series-clinching victory, England elected to bowl and watched Tim Seifert crunch two fours off the first three deliveries before the heavens opened, forcing a 90-minute rain delay at Eden Park.

Play resumed in a reduced 14-overs-a-side contest, during which Seifert (23 off 11 balls) continued his big-hitting innings and Brydon Carse claimed the only wicket, Tim Robinson holing out to Jacob Bethell on the boundary.

New Zealand reached 38-1 after 3.4 overs before the rain returned for a second time, shortening the stop-start match to eight overs per side.

But the 10pm restart proved to be a false dawn as a third downpour prevented the players from returning as the match was abandoned 10 minutes later.

With two no contests in the three-match series, England's 65-run victory in Christchurch proved enough to secure their third T20 series win in New Zealand and first since 2013.

Image: England players Brydon Carse and Jos Buttler leave the field after one of several rain delays

The teams will now turn their attentions to a three-match ODI series, starting on Sunday in Mount Maunganui, which is set to double as the start of several England players' preparations for the Ashes.

Brook reflects on 'frustrating' series

England captain and Player of the Series, Harry Brook: "The rain has been very frustrating but it was good to get a little bit of game time out there.

"New Zealand is a great place to tour. We have had a fantastic time so far and now have the ODIs coming up."

Image: Captain Harry Brook starred in England's series-clinching victory in Christchurch

Santner: Positives for New Zealand in series

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner: "I guess at this time of the year there is always the potential [for rain].

"There were still good things to come from the series, and it is always nice to play England, no matter what time of the year.

"In that first game we bowled well on a wicket that gave us a bit, and we were put under pressure in the second game on a good pitch.

"You take learnings from that and tonight we started well. We are now trying to fine-tune ahead of the T20 World Cup next year."

New Zealand vs England - white-ball schedule

All times UK and Ireland