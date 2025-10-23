New Zealand vs England third T20I: Eden Park washout hands tourists series win
Rain disrupts third T20 between New Zealand and England as three rain delays force abandonment in Auckland; England’s victory in Christchurch secures their first T20 series victory in New Zealand since 2013 after two games in three-match series washed
Thursday 23 October 2025 11:20, UK
England endured more frustration at the hands of New Zealand's weather as the third and final T20 international was washed out after just 22 balls were bowled in Auckland.
Chasing a series-clinching victory, England elected to bowl and watched Tim Seifert crunch two fours off the first three deliveries before the heavens opened, forcing a 90-minute rain delay at Eden Park.
Play resumed in a reduced 14-overs-a-side contest, during which Seifert (23 off 11 balls) continued his big-hitting innings and Brydon Carse claimed the only wicket, Tim Robinson holing out to Jacob Bethell on the boundary.
New Zealand reached 38-1 after 3.4 overs before the rain returned for a second time, shortening the stop-start match to eight overs per side.
But the 10pm restart proved to be a false dawn as a third downpour prevented the players from returning as the match was abandoned 10 minutes later.
With two no contests in the three-match series, England's 65-run victory in Christchurch proved enough to secure their third T20 series win in New Zealand and first since 2013.
The teams will now turn their attentions to a three-match ODI series, starting on Sunday in Mount Maunganui, which is set to double as the start of several England players' preparations for the Ashes.
Brook reflects on 'frustrating' series
England captain and Player of the Series, Harry Brook: "The rain has been very frustrating but it was good to get a little bit of game time out there.
"New Zealand is a great place to tour. We have had a fantastic time so far and now have the ODIs coming up."
Santner: Positives for New Zealand in series
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner: "I guess at this time of the year there is always the potential [for rain].
"There were still good things to come from the series, and it is always nice to play England, no matter what time of the year.
"In that first game we bowled well on a wicket that gave us a bit, and we were put under pressure in the second game on a good pitch.
"You take learnings from that and tonight we started well. We are now trying to fine-tune ahead of the T20 World Cup next year."
New Zealand vs England - white-ball schedule
All times UK and Ireland
- First T20 (Christchurch): Match abandoned ☔🤦
- Second T20 (Christchurch): England win by 65 runs
- Third T20 (Auckland): Match abandoned ☔🤦
- First ODI: Sunday October 26 (1am) - Mount Maunganui
- Second ODI: Wednesday October 29 (1am) - Hamilton
- Third ODI: Saturday November 1 (1am) - Wellington